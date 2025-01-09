Rising Demand in the Building and Construction Industry Fuels Growth of the Prefabricated Building System Market | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global prefabricated building system market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from USD 12.22 billion in 2025 to USD 22.64 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.3%. Prefabricated building systems, which involve constructing components such as walls, roofs, and modular units in controlled environments before assembly at construction sites, are transforming the building industry.

Prefabricated building systems are modular structures or assemblies of parts and components which are used in the building and construction industry. These systems are generally manufactured and assembled in factories and then transported to the building site where they are installed or used to build construction structures. A wide range of materials are used for manufacturing these systems which include metal, timber, glass, plastics, concrete etc.

From setting up industrial facilities to building homes and commercial spaces, prefabricated building systems are becoming a new trend in the building and construction industry. The introduction of these prefabricated systems has effectively solved the time and cost constraints of the construction industry.

Prefabricated building systems are relatively inexpensive and usually take less time in building any required structure on account of their easy installation process. They can be altered according to the needs and significantly helps to save space at building sites.

The robust growth of building and construction industry due to rapid industrialization and urbanizations, increasing investments by government on developing public infrastructure and global economic boom, is the major force behind the swift expansion of prefabricated building system market.

Subsequently, growing awareness among people regarding the effects of construction wastage on environment is encouraging the adoption of green building concept. This will create lucrative growth avenues within the prefabricated building system market in the future. Prefabricated building systems generate less waste at the building sites, which makes them ideal choices for greener construction.

In addition to this, benefits offered by skeleton prefabricated building systems such as low weight and volume, cost effectiveness and high strength will further augment their adoption.

These systems incorporate advanced technologies such as lightweight high-strength concrete (LWHSC), 3D printing, and modular designs, delivering energy-efficient and sustainable solutions. LWHSC is becoming a cornerstone of modern construction due to its superior strength-to-weight ratio, making it suitable for high-rise buildings, long-span bridges, and offshore structures.

The advent of digital design and manufacturing is enabling the creation of ultra-high-performance concrete (UHPC) and cross-laminated timber (CLT), which feature self-healing properties and built-in sensors for temperature regulation. These innovations are reshaping urban landscapes with sustainable, resilient, and cost-efficient building practices.

Key Takeaways

North America : Adoption of green building practices and supportive regulations.

: Adoption of green building practices and supportive regulations. Latin America : Urbanization and infrastructure projects boosting market demand.

: Urbanization and infrastructure projects boosting market demand. East Asia : China and Japan driving innovation in modular and prefabricated construction.

: China and Japan driving innovation in modular and prefabricated construction. South Asia & Pacific : India leads with large-scale housing and infrastructure projects.

: India leads with large-scale housing and infrastructure projects. Western Europe : Sustainability-focused policies supporting prefabrication.

: Sustainability-focused policies supporting prefabrication. Eastern Europe : Rising demand for affordable and energy-efficient housing.

: Rising demand for affordable and energy-efficient housing. Middle East & Africa: Infrastructure development to meet growing urban populations.





"Prefabricated building systems are becoming an integral part of the construction industry's future. With their ability to integrate smart technologies and sustainable practices, they address the dual challenges of urbanization and climate change while maintaining cost-efficiency," opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)





Which are Some Prominent Drivers Spearheading Prefabricated building system Market Growth?

The major factor boosting sales of prefabricating building systems is the exponential growth of residential and nonresidential industry.

As the world population continues to grow at a record pace, the building and construction industry is coming under immense pressure to leverage alternate construction approaches. Currently the world population is estimated to be around 7.9 billion as per the Worldometer. This global population explosion is generating demand for residential homes, which in turn is creating space for prefabricated building system market growth.

Prefabrication building has become an ideal sustainable alternative approach for the construction industry. It is gradually becoming a new trend for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings due to its various attractive benefits including less construction time, cost savings, and lower emission.

Today, most of the people in developed and developing regions are showing a keen interest in building their houses by using prefabricated structures like skeleton and panel systems. Adoption of these systems not only helps them to save time and costs but also reduces CO2 emission and construction waste.

Prefabrication construction is particularly ideal for quick building purposes during emergency situations where time is very limited. For instance, China built 1000-bed emergency coronavirus hospital with modular construction in just 10 days during 2020.

In addition to this, growing number of corporate offices or special economic zones, increasing government support and rapid industrialization are anticipated to push the sales of prefabricated building systems during the forecast period.

What are the Challenges Faced by the Prefabricated building system Industry?

Despite gaining thorough recognition worldwide, there are several factors that are becoming impediments for the growth of prefabricated building system market. One such factor is the higher transportation costs.

Transporting voluminous prefabricated building systems is both difficult as well as expensive. Transporting these big structures requires special heavy vehicles including heavy duty cranes which charge large amounts of money. Moreover, these voluminous prefabricated structures are susceptible to damage during transportation from manufacturing plants to construction sites.

Similarly, technical issues associated with prefabrication such as weak joints and poor thermal insulation performance are also limiting the growth of prefabricated building system market.

Report Coverage & Deliverables

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the prefabricated building system market, covering:

Market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Regional insights across North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Technological advancements in materials and construction techniques.

Profiles of key market players driving innovation and market expansion.

Key Factors Shaping Market Dynamics

The prefabricated building system market is driven by a confluence of factors, including rapid urbanization, growing emphasis on sustainability, and the cost-efficiency of prefabrication methods. These trends are further amplified by technological advancements that enhance the quality and functionality of prefabricated components.

Growing Urbanization to Foster Product Sales

Increasing global urbanization is a primary driver of the prefabricated building system market. Cities worldwide are experiencing unprecedented growth, prompting the need for faster, more efficient, and sustainable construction methods.

Prefabricated solutions address this demand by offering scalable designs, faster assembly, and reduced construction waste. Countries like China and India are leading the adoption, with extensive infrastructure development projects underway to accommodate urban expansion.

Sustainability Goals Driving Demand for Prefabricated Systems

As governments and organizations commit to reducing carbon footprints, prefabricated building systems emerge as a sustainable choice. Advanced materials like CLT reduce the reliance on traditional, high-emission construction methods, while LWHSC contributes to energy efficiency.

Prefabricated designs also integrate renewable energy systems and smart technologies, aligning with global sustainability targets. This alignment is attracting significant investments from environmentally-conscious stakeholders.

Cost-Efficiency in Construction Propelling Product Adoption

Prefabricated systems significantly reduce construction timelines and labor costs, making them an attractive solution for developers. The modular approach allows for simultaneous on-site preparation and off-site manufacturing, ensuring project deadlines are met efficiently.

Additionally, the controlled manufacturing environment minimizes material waste and enhances quality, resulting in cost savings for large-scale projects.

Technological Advancements Enhancing Prefabricated Solutions

3D printing and digital design are revolutionizing prefabricated systems by enabling the creation of customized, high-performance components. Materials like UHPC and CLT are setting new standards in durability, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

Smart integration, such as embedded sensors for monitoring and self-healing capabilities, ensures long-term reliability and operational efficiency.

Rapid Infrastructure Development Accelerates Market Expansion

Emerging economies are investing heavily in infrastructure to support urbanization and industrialization. Prefabricated systems offer a practical solution to meet these demands quickly and efficiently.

The rise of public-private partnerships and government initiatives further accelerates the adoption of prefabrication in housing, commercial spaces, and public infrastructure.





What is Driving Asia Pacific Prefabricated Building System Market?

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the most lucrative market for prefabricated building systems and the trend is likely to continue in the foreseeable future. During the last few years there has been a substantial rise in the demand for modular houses across the Asia Pacific countries like China and South Korea and India. This is providing a strong thrust to the growth of prefabricated building system market.

Similarly, factors such as robust urbanization, higher standard of living and favorable initiatives by the government are fostering the demand for prefabricated building systems.

In Asia Pacific region, China remains at the epicenter of prefabricated building system market growth. The country is home to some of the leading manufacturers of prefabrication structures that offer advanced prefabrication solutions at lower costs. The government in the country is playing a significant role in encouraging prefab buildings to conserve energy, improve efficiency and upgrade the construction industry.

Most of the transmission towers, railway and road bridges and several other construction structures across Asia Pacific region are being made through prefabrication construction.

How is North America Contributing to Growth of the Prefabricated building system Market?

North America is expected to emerge as the second most lucrative market for prefabricated building systems during the forecast period. Rising preference for modular building, rapid industrialization and urbanization, increasing governmental investments and presence of leading market players in countries like the United States are some of the factors driving the North American prefabricated building system market.

Prefabricated construction has garnered wide spread attraction as a model of sustainable development for the construction industry across countries such as the U.S. and Mexico. Today, most of the people and industries in United States use prefabricated structures for green buildings to save costs and time.

Prefabricated Building System Market Key Players

Prominent players driving the market include:

Karmod Prefabricated Building Technologies : Known for advanced modular housing solutions.

: Known for advanced modular housing solutions. Volumetric Building Companies : Innovators in volumetric modular construction.

: Innovators in volumetric modular construction. Red Sea Housing : Specialists in prefabricated housing for remote and urban areas.

: Specialists in prefabricated housing for remote and urban areas. Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. : Leading providers of prefabricated industrial buildings.

: Leading providers of prefabricated industrial buildings. TSSC Harwal Group : Experts in sustainable prefabrication technologies.

: Experts in sustainable prefabrication technologies. Supertech India Pvt. Ltd. : Developers of energy-efficient prefab structures.

: Developers of energy-efficient prefab structures. Primex Building Systems Pvt. Ltd. : Innovators in lightweight and modular systems.

: Innovators in lightweight and modular systems. DTH Prefab : Specialists in rapid assembly structures for diverse applications.

: Specialists in rapid assembly structures for diverse applications. Timber Building Systems: Pioneers in cross-laminated timber solutions.



Energy-Efficient Designs Attracting End-User Investments

The integration of renewable energy systems and energy-efficient materials is increasing the appeal of prefabricated systems. Developers are leveraging these innovations to attract environmentally-conscious investors and end-users.

Moreover, energy-efficient designs reduce operational costs, providing long-term benefits to property owners.

Regional Analysis

North America : Focus on sustainable and disaster-resilient construction.

: Focus on sustainable and disaster-resilient construction. Latin America : Increased adoption for affordable housing projects.

: Increased adoption for affordable housing projects. East Asia : Advanced modular solutions lead market growth.

: Advanced modular solutions lead market growth. South Asia & Pacific : Rapid urbanization fuels demand.

: Rapid urbanization fuels demand. Western Europe : Government incentives for green buildings.

: Government incentives for green buildings. Eastern Europe : Prefabrication addresses affordable housing shortages.

: Prefabrication addresses affordable housing shortages. Middle East & Africa: Infrastructure development gains momentum



Segmentation

By Application:

In terms of application, the prefabricated building system market is segregated into commercial, industrial, and residential.

By Weight:

By weight, the market is divided into heavy weight (more than 2 tons) and light weight (less than 2 tons).

By Dimension:

In terms of dimension, the market is classified into panel system, cellular system, combined system, and skeleton system.

French Language

Le marché mondial des systèmes de construction préfabriqués est sur le point de connaître une croissance significative, passant de 12,22 milliards USD en 2025 à 22,64 milliards USD d'ici 2035, à un TCAC de 6,3 % . Les systèmes de construction préfabriqués, qui impliquent la construction de composants tels que des murs, des toits et des unités modulaires dans des environnements contrôlés avant l'assemblage sur les chantiers de construction, transforment l'industrie du bâtiment.

Ces systèmes intègrent des technologies avancées telles que le béton léger à haute résistance (LWHSC), l'impression 3D et les conceptions modulaires, offrant des solutions économes en énergie et durables. Le LWHSC devient une pierre angulaire de la construction moderne en raison de son rapport résistance/poids supérieur, ce qui le rend adapté aux immeubles de grande hauteur, aux ponts de grande portée et aux structures offshore.

L'avènement de la conception et de la fabrication numériques permet la création de béton à très hautes performances (BFUP) et de bois lamellé-croisé (CLT), qui présentent des propriétés auto-réparatrices et des capteurs intégrés pour la régulation de la température. Ces innovations remodèlent les paysages urbains grâce à des pratiques de construction durables, résilientes et rentables.

Couverture du rapport et livrables

Le rapport propose une analyse complète du marché des systèmes de construction préfabriqués, couvrant :

Dynamique du marché, y compris les moteurs, les contraintes et les opportunités.

Informations régionales sur l’Amérique du Nord, l’Amérique latine, l’Asie de l’Est, l’Asie du Sud et le Pacifique, l’Europe de l’Ouest, l’Europe de l’Est, le Moyen-Orient et l’Afrique.

Progrès technologiques dans les matériaux et les techniques de construction.

Profils des principaux acteurs du marché qui stimulent l’innovation et l’expansion du marché.

Facteurs clés qui façonnent la dynamique du marché

Le marché des systèmes de construction préfabriqués est porté par une confluence de facteurs, notamment l'urbanisation rapide, l'importance croissante accordée à la durabilité et la rentabilité des méthodes de préfabrication. Ces tendances sont encore amplifiées par les avancées technologiques qui améliorent la qualité et la fonctionnalité des composants préfabriqués.

L'urbanisation croissante favorise les ventes de produits

L'urbanisation croissante à l'échelle mondiale est l'un des principaux moteurs du marché des systèmes de construction préfabriqués. Les villes du monde entier connaissent une croissance sans précédent, ce qui entraîne le besoin de méthodes de construction plus rapides, plus efficaces et plus durables.

Les solutions préfabriquées répondent à cette demande en offrant des conceptions évolutives, un assemblage plus rapide et une réduction des déchets de construction. Des pays comme la Chine et l'Inde sont en tête de l'adoption de ces solutions, avec de vastes projets de développement d'infrastructures en cours pour répondre à l'expansion urbaine.

Les objectifs de durabilité stimulent la demande de systèmes préfabriqués

Alors que les gouvernements et les organisations s'engagent à réduire leur empreinte carbone, les systèmes de construction préfabriqués apparaissent comme un choix durable. Les matériaux avancés comme le CLT réduisent le recours aux méthodes de construction traditionnelles à fortes émissions, tandis que le LWHSC contribue à l'efficacité énergétique.

Les conceptions préfabriquées intègrent également des systèmes d’énergie renouvelable et des technologies intelligentes, conformément aux objectifs mondiaux de développement durable. Cette adéquation attire des investissements importants de la part d’acteurs soucieux de l’environnement.

La rentabilité dans la construction favorise l'adoption des produits

Les systèmes préfabriqués réduisent considérablement les délais de construction et les coûts de main-d'œuvre, ce qui en fait une solution intéressante pour les promoteurs. L'approche modulaire permet une préparation sur site et une fabrication hors site simultanées, garantissant ainsi le respect efficace des délais du projet.

De plus, l’environnement de fabrication contrôlé minimise le gaspillage de matériaux et améliore la qualité, ce qui se traduit par des économies de coûts pour les projets à grande échelle.

« Les systèmes de construction préfabriqués font désormais partie intégrante de l'avenir du secteur de la construction. Grâce à leur capacité à intégrer des technologies intelligentes et des pratiques durables, ils répondent au double défi de l'urbanisation et du changement climatique tout en maintenant la rentabilité », estime Nikhil Kaitwade , vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Principaux points à retenir

Amérique du Nord : Adoption de pratiques de construction écologiques et de réglementations de soutien.

: Adoption de pratiques de construction écologiques et de réglementations de soutien. Amérique latine : les projets d’urbanisation et d’infrastructures stimulent la demande du marché.

: les projets d’urbanisation et d’infrastructures stimulent la demande du marché. Asie de l’Est : la Chine et le Japon stimulent l’innovation dans la construction modulaire et préfabriquée.

: la Chine et le Japon stimulent l’innovation dans la construction modulaire et préfabriquée. Asie du Sud et Pacifique : l’Inde est en tête avec des projets de logement et d’infrastructures à grande échelle.

: l’Inde est en tête avec des projets de logement et d’infrastructures à grande échelle. Europe occidentale : des politiques axées sur la durabilité soutiennent la préfabrication.

: des politiques axées sur la durabilité soutiennent la préfabrication. Europe de l’Est : demande croissante de logements abordables et économes en énergie.

: demande croissante de logements abordables et économes en énergie. Moyen-Orient et Afrique : Développement des infrastructures pour répondre à la croissance des populations urbaines.



Progrès technologiques améliorant les solutions préfabriquées

L'impression 3D et la conception numérique révolutionnent les systèmes préfabriqués en permettant la création de composants personnalisés et performants. Des matériaux comme le UHPC et le CLT établissent de nouvelles normes en matière de durabilité, d'efficacité énergétique et de développement durable.

L'intégration intelligente, comme les capteurs intégrés pour la surveillance et les capacités d'auto-réparation, garantit une fiabilité à long terme et une efficacité opérationnelle.

Le développement rapide des infrastructures accélère l’expansion du marché

Les économies émergentes investissent massivement dans les infrastructures pour soutenir l’urbanisation et l’industrialisation. Les systèmes préfabriqués offrent une solution pratique pour répondre rapidement et efficacement à ces demandes.

L’essor des partenariats public-privé et des initiatives gouvernementales accélère encore l’adoption de la préfabrication dans les logements, les espaces commerciaux et les infrastructures publiques.

Principaux acteurs du marché des systèmes de construction préfabriqués

Les principaux acteurs qui animent le marché sont :

Karmod Prefabricated Building Technologies : Connu pour ses solutions de logements modulaires avancées.

: Connu pour ses solutions de logements modulaires avancées. Entreprises de Construction Volumétrique : Innovateurs en construction modulaire volumétrique.

: Innovateurs en construction modulaire volumétrique. Red Sea Housing : Spécialistes des logements préfabriqués pour les zones reculées et urbaines.

: Spécialistes des logements préfabriqués pour les zones reculées et urbaines. Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. : Principaux fournisseurs de bâtiments industriels préfabriqués.

: Principaux fournisseurs de bâtiments industriels préfabriqués. TSSC Harwal Group : Experts en technologies de préfabrication durables.

: Experts en technologies de préfabrication durables. Supertech India Pvt. Ltd. : Développeurs de structures préfabriquées économes en énergie.

: Développeurs de structures préfabriquées économes en énergie. Primex Building Systems Pvt. Ltd. : Innovateurs dans les systèmes légers et modulaires.

: Innovateurs dans les systèmes légers et modulaires. DTH Prefab : Spécialistes en structures à assemblage rapide pour applications diverses.

: Spécialistes en structures à assemblage rapide pour applications diverses. Systèmes de construction en bois : Pionniers dans les solutions en bois lamellé-croisé.



Des conceptions économes en énergie qui attirent les investissements des utilisateurs finaux

L’intégration de systèmes d’énergie renouvelable et de matériaux à haut rendement énergétique accroît l’attrait des systèmes préfabriqués. Les promoteurs exploitent ces innovations pour attirer des investisseurs et des utilisateurs finaux soucieux de l’environnement.

De plus, les conceptions écoénergétiques réduisent les coûts d’exploitation, offrant ainsi des avantages à long terme aux propriétaires.

Analyse régionale

Amérique du Nord : Focus sur la construction durable et résiliente aux catastrophes.

: Focus sur la construction durable et résiliente aux catastrophes. Amérique latine : Adoption croissante de projets de logements abordables.

: Adoption croissante de projets de logements abordables. Asie de l’Est : les solutions modulaires avancées stimulent la croissance du marché.

: les solutions modulaires avancées stimulent la croissance du marché. Asie du Sud et Pacifique : l’urbanisation rapide alimente la demande.

: l’urbanisation rapide alimente la demande. Europe de l’Ouest : Incitations gouvernementales pour les bâtiments verts.

: Incitations gouvernementales pour les bâtiments verts. Europe de l’Est : la préfabrication répond à la pénurie de logements abordables.

: la préfabrication répond à la pénurie de logements abordables. Moyen-Orient et Afrique : le développement des infrastructures s'accélère



Segmentation

Par application :

En termes d’application, le marché des systèmes de construction préfabriqués est divisé en commercial, industriel et résidentiel.

En poids :

En termes de poids, le marché est divisé en poids lourd (plus de 2 tonnes) et poids léger (moins de 2 tonnes).

Par dimension :

En termes de dimension, le marché est classé en système de panneaux, système cellulaire, système combiné et système squelette.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain:

