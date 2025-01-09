FYR Appoints Chris Howlett to its Board of Directors

Appointment adds business, market and partner development expertise to FYR board

Addition highlights FYR’s evolution into partner of choice for drugmakers seeking deep insights into disease and treatment response

MISSOULA, Mont., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FYR, a visionary biotechnology company leveraging extracellular vesicles (EVs) to dynamically observe disease and treatment responses, today announced the appointment of Chris Howlett to its Independent Board of Directors.

“We welcome Chris Howlett to FYR’s Board at a transformational time,” stated Chris Booth, Chief Executive Officer at FYR. “He brings a deep knowledge of the industry as an entrepreneur who has built several companies and successfully executed many deals and partnerships. As we pursue relationships with drug developers and other partners who would benefit from our disruptive approach to multiomic precision medicine, his experience will be a major asset.”

“I am thrilled to join FYR as an Independent Board Member,” said Howlett. “This is an exciting time for the Company as recent data presentations at SNO and ASHG demonstrate the strength of FYR’s technology. Anticipated collaborations in 2025 will continue to prove the sensitivity and utility of FYR’s cutting-edge EV-Omics (EVO) platform. I look forward to working closely with the FYR team as the company continues to grow and demonstrate its dynamic disease insights that will transform drug development strategies from end to end.”

Howlett brings over 30 years of senior and executive experience in biopharmaceutical management, with a proven track record in over 25 laboratory transactions. Most recently, he served as Chairman and CEO of Genelex, leading the company through a successful sale to Invitae. Previously, as Senior Vice President of Business Development at Unilab, he spearheaded strategy and revenue growth, driving annual revenue from $90 million to over $400 million in just four years. During his tenure, Unilab became the third-largest laboratory in the U.S., completed an IPO, and was ultimately acquired by Quest Diagnostics.

Howlett also served as General Manager of one of LabCorp’s 33 divisional laboratories and spent eight years as Regional Director of a $900 million business unit. Since 2004, he has been actively involved in private market lab transactions, including the sale of Genelex, and invests in early-stage companies. Additionally, he serves on the boards of DecisionRX and Genomind and is a founding partner and board member of Market Street Healthcare Partners.

About FYR

FYR is revolutionizing the ability to dynamically observe disease and treatment response to produce better biomarkers, better trials, better drugs and better outcomes. FYR’s EV-Omics (EVO) platform leverages its proprietary technology, SPARCsTM, to enrich extracellular vesicles from diseased cells and reveal a treasure trove of proteins and nucleic acids. Utilizing AI-enabled multiomic insights, EVO unravels the complexity of disease mechanisms, thereby informing potential treatment options. The unparalleled view provided by FYR’s multiomics approach can transform personalized patient care, from screening through therapy selection and monitoring. For more, visit fyrdiagnostics.com.

