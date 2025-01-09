NMFTA Releases 2025 Trucking Cybersecurity Trends Report

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc. (NMFTA)™ published its 2025 Trucking Cybersecurity Trends Report, citing cybersecurity as poised to become one of the most pressing challenges that fleets will face in the new year.

The report provides industry professionals with knowledge on critical trends that will define trucking cybersecurity and predictions from analyst firms Forrester and Gartner are included.

The top trends highlighted in the report include:

Phishing, traditional, AI-enhanced, and delayed phishing;

Impacts from artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML);

An increase in Zero-Trust architecture adoption;

Cyber-enabled cargo theft; and

Threats to assets and internet of things (IoT).



At the top of the list, 2025 will see significant increases in the efficiency and accuracy of phishing attempts, making traditional detection methods less effective. AI tools and the advancements expected in 2025 will act as force multipliers for threat actors as they craft increasingly sophisticated and believable phishing campaigns.

In addition to traditional phishing techniques used to deliver malicious content, next year will also see increased utilization of advanced evasive techniques such as delayed phishing to avoid detection by even the most advanced secure email gateways (SEGs) and other email security tools. As a result, the trucking industry will be required to focus on improved detection and response tools and cybersecurity training for employees.

“No one can deny that as technology becomes more enhanced and robust, the landscape of the industry is shifting in ways that demand immediate attention,” said Joe Ohr, chief operating officer for NMFTA.

Artie Crawford, director of cybersecurity for NMFTA agrees. “Known threat actors are becoming more adept at exploiting vulnerabilities faster and more intelligently than ever before, which has empowered cybercriminals with the opportunity to leverage advanced tools that make phishing, malware creation, and impersonation scams harder to detect and prevent.”

Last month, Land Line Media reported that organized crime groups were the primary drivers of increased cargo theft, according to cargo theft prevention and recovery network CargoNet. The company confirmed that 776 thefts occurred in the third quarter this year, an increase of 14% compared to the same time in 2023. In all, the total value of stolen freight exceeded $39 million.

To learn more about NMFTA’s free cybersecurity resources, whitepapers, blogs, and upcoming webinars, visit www.nmfta.org.

About NMFTA

Since 1956, the National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc. (NMFTA) has represented the interests of the less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier industry. The NMFTA publishes the National Motor Freight Classification® (NMFC®), assigns Standard Carrier Alpha Codes™ (SCAC®), assigns Standard Point Location Codes® (SPLC™), develops digital standards for the LTL industry, and safeguards those digital standards through cybersecurity research, dissemination of studies, and education. Membership in NMFTA is available to all for-hire interstate and intrastate motor carriers. For more information, visit www.nmfta.org.

