Cannabix Technologies Announces Key Hardware Advancements to Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing devices is pleased to report that it has made significant updates to its Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer (“CMB”) technology to meet suggested emerging regulatory requirements in preparation for marketing. Cannabix engineers have incorporated several new features to the Company’s Breath Collection Unit (“BCU”) – a critical hardware tool used for portable collection of delta-9 THC in breath (images below). These developments come as the need for marijuana breath detection gains intensity in the United States and globally.





A recently published New York Times article, “As Marijuana Use Grows, Effect on Road Safety Remains a Blind Spot” (January 2025) highlights U.S. federal research into road safety and cannabis use, and the lack of tools to detect cannabis-impaired driving (1). Furthermore, the article discusses the limitations of existing testing methods for delta-9 THC and the increasing number of Americans consuming cannabis. The article references a 2019 survey by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety where an estimated 14.8 million drivers (in the U.S) reported getting behind the wheel within one hour after using marijuana, and 70% of Americans thinking it’s unlikely a driver will get caught by police for driving while high on marijuana (2). Cannabix’s marijuana breathalyzer technology is focused on “recent use” detection of delta-9 THC as opposed to widely used urine, blood and saliva methods (that can detect delta-9 THC many hours, days, or even weeks after consumption) (3).

Rav Mlait, CEO of Cannabix stated, “Cannabix is at the forefront of marijuana breathalyzer technology, and we anticipate that 2025 will hold significant milestones as the Company has matured its technology, partnerships and business opportunities. In the U.S., cannabis legalization has grown to 39 states for medical use and 24 states legalized for recreational use. This represents a major growth opportunity for Cannabix in the drug testing segment.”





Highlights:

Cannabix provides updated images of its Breath Collection Unit (“BCU”) and Breath Cartridge technology with several new features to the Company’s marijuana breathalyzer technology to meet industry and suggested emerging regulatory requirements.

Major updates and improvements for the BCU include a smaller, lightweight, more ergonomic design and new removable, long-lasting, rechargeable Li-ion battery, allowing for easy battery replacement.

The sample collection cartridge has been modified to be able to collect a single sample or dual sample consistent with federally regulated programs that require a simultaneous A & B sample collection. Furthermore, a new ambient air collection through a second cartridge is now available.

New “on demand” periodic quality assurance check, a new startup self-check feature, and streamlined user interface.

Cannabix is quickly advancing its marijuana breathalyzer technology, with key validation work well underway in the United States.





About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement, workplaces and laboratories. Cannabix is developing delta-9 THC and alcohol screening devices. Delta-9 THC is the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. Breath testing for delta-9 THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of its Breath Logix Series of breath alcohol detection devices for employers and a range of other settings.

