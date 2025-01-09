Fenix Outdoor International AG Cancellation of shares

Zug, January 9th, 2025

Fenix Outdoor International AG has today initiated a process of cancelling 112 898 of own shares, today hold by the company. A proposal for decision will be addressed in an extra general meeting to be hold in Switzerland, 2025-02-11. An invitation for this extra general meeting will be distributed on 2025-01-21

Fenix Outdoor International AG har idag inlett en process för att makulera 112 898 av sina egna aktier, som idag ägs av bolaget Ett förslag till beslut kommer att behandlas på en extra bolagsstämma per 2025-02-11. Kallelse till stämman, som kommer att hållas i Schweiz, distribueras 2025-01-21

Contact Thomas Lindberg, CFO + 46 703 33 17 63

This information is of the type that Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Securities Markets Act and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 2025-01-09 at 15 00 CET/CEST.

