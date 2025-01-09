Ryan Vasquez Brings New Energy to Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Peoria, AZ

Peoria, AZ, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Ryan Vasquez set out to join the world of franchising, he wanted more than just a business—he wanted a brand that reflected his passion for barbecue and community. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, with its authentic Texas-style barbecue and family-owned roots, proved to be the perfect fit.

“Dickey’s stands for everything I value: tradition, quality, and a sense of family,” Vasquez shared. “As someone who loves barbecue, I knew this was the right brand to invest in.”

Vasquez acquired the Peoria location as a resale opportunity, stepping into a challenging environment that required rebuilding trust within the community. One of his first major moves was forming a partnership with the city of Peoria, becoming the exclusive barbecue vendor for the Peoria Sports Complex during spring training for the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres. “These partnerships have been transformative, putting us back on the map and showing the community what Dickey’s has to offer,” Vasquez said.

A seasoned entrepreneur with experience in marketing, promotions, and business investments, Vasquez brings a strategic approach to his ownership. He views 2024 as a year of learning and experimentation, with 2025 dedicated to fine-tuning operations and optimizing for long-term growth. “This isn’t a business you can run on autopilot,” he said. “It takes commitment to the brand and the community to make it thrive.”

“Ryan’s dedication to building a strong foundation and embracing the brand’s values exemplify what makes a successful franchisee,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “He’s turning challenges into opportunities and creating an exceptional guest experience in Peoria.”

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, praised Vasquez’s leadership and innovative thinking. “Ryan has taken on a unique challenge with his location, and his ability to connect with the community and elevate the Dickey’s brand is remarkable,” she said. “We are thrilled to see his continued success.”

Vasquez’s advice to prospective franchisees is clear: “You have to buy into the brand’s mission, not just its product. Franchising is about more than making an investment; it’s about putting in the work, adapting to challenges, and truly living the brand.”

For Vasquez, his journey with Dickey’s is deeply personal. “Barbecue is more than just food—it’s about bringing people together. That’s what drives me every day,” he said.

