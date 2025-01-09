Postie Appoints Phil Davis as Senior Vice President of Sales to Drive Direct Mail Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postie , the leading innovator of direct mail automation solutions, has named Phil Davis as its Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales. The appointment marks a key milestone for the company’s dedication to helping the world’s largest brands develop stronger, more personalized relationships with their valued customers.

Davis brings over two decades of experience in leading revenue teams and scaling high-margin businesses within the data and marketing technology sectors. He has a proven track record of driving growth through strategic planning, go-to-market execution, and team building. His previous roles include Chief Business Officer at AtData (formerly TowerData, where he served as President), and CEO at RapLeaf (part of the founding team of LiveRamp).

“As is our philosophy, we hire slowly to ensure we get key hires right and I couldn’t be more confident in this new hire and partnership. Phil’s extensive experience and proven leadership in the data and advertising space make him an extremely valuable addition to our team and our customers,” said Dave Fink, CEO & Co-founder, Postie. “Phil deeply understands the value Postie brings to the marketing stack and the challenges marketers face in this quickly evolving ecosystem. He brings additional vision and empathy to our leadership team, and we are confident that he will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and helping our clients achieve even greater success with direct mail as we head into a growth economy.”

The direct mail industry is experiencing a reemergence in value and growth, proving performance and addressability in ways very few marketing channels can across a wide range of demographics and product verticals. According to USPS , millennials are responding positively to direct mail marketing – demonstrating its resurgence in the digital age. USPS research also shows that 85% of millennials take the time to look through their mail and 52% of millennials are more likely to purchase from companies that utilize both direct mail and digital marketing strategies.

“I’m excited to join Postie to help lead and nurture this world-class team,” said Phil Davis, SVP of Sales, Postie. “Direct mail is an amazing channel for driving measurable results, and Postie's platform offers a modern, data-driven approach that empowers brands to succeed in today's competitive landscape while seeing significant incremental growth.”