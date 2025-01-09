GLP-1 Medications Fuel Growth in Medical Aesthetics, with Weight Loss Accounting for 11% of Non-Surgical Spending in 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guidepoint Qsight , a leader in leveraging proprietary data to provide unmatched analytics solutions, today revealed new insights on the state of the $17.5 billion Medical Aesthetics industry, which grew 2% in 2024. The findings highlight how the integration of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications for weight loss is reshaping the Aesthetics market, fueling significant growth for practices across the United States.

Neurotoxins continued to lead by share of non-surgical aesthetics spend, with total patient spend growing by 4%. In contrast, surgical spend remained relatively flat in 2024, reflecting the ongoing shift toward non-surgical aesthetics. Meanwhile, GLP-1 medications continued to drive overall industry growth, with revenue at practices offering GLP-1 treatments increasing by an average of 9%, compared to a 2% decline at practices that did not offer these drugs. GLP-1 medications now contribute approximately 15% of monthly revenue at practices offering them, and around 40% of GLP-1 patients in 2024 were completely new customers to their practice.

“The Medical Aesthetics industry is continuously evolving, with GLP-1 medications fundamentally reshaping how aesthetic practices approach patient acquisition and revenue generation,” said Erik Haines, managing director of Guidepoint Qsight. “Our data indicates that practices embracing these innovations are outpacing their peers. Weight loss spending now significantly surpasses non-energy-based device skin rejuvenation and professional grade skincare, becoming the fourth largest non-surgical aesthetics segment we track.”

Medspas are leading the charge in offering GLP-1 treatments, with 60% of medspas in the U.S. now providing these services, compared to 35% of aesthetic physician offices. Average spend per patient across aesthetic practices grew by 5% to $1,471 in 2024, indicating that consumers are increasingly willing to invest in themselves.

Demographics in the Medical Aesthetics industry are shifting, with a notable increase in younger consumers. In 2024, Gen Z made up around 10% of all aesthetics patients, nearly triple their representation in 2017. Meanwhile, some older generations are starting to age out of the market, with baby boomers now representing around 20% of patients.

About Guidepoint Qsight

Built on a foundation of proprietary healthcare data, Guidepoint Qsight is dedicated to providing unparalleled data and analytics solutions that empower businesses in the Aesthetics and Medical Technology industries to make strategic, data-driven decisions. By combining comprehensive market intelligence with innovative technology, Qsight delivers reliable and consistent industry insights that enable companies to optimize their sales and marketing strategies, proactively prepare for and respond to ever-evolving market dynamics and achieve their business goals.