Dataiku Unveils 2025 GenAI Trends Report

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the Universal AI Platform, today released its annual trends report, “5 GenAI Trends for 2025: Beware the AI Agent Reckoning,” highlighting five transformative trends that will shape the enterprise AI landscape. The report focuses on the next frontier of GenAI: the game-changing rise of AI agents and their potential to deliver a transformative impact on enterprises worldwide.

An AI Revolution Turns to Reckoning

The Dataiku trends report indicates a pivotal market shift. As GenAI becomes increasingly commoditized, AI agents are emerging as a critical differentiator. According to Gartner®, “By 2028, at least 15% of day-to-day decisions will be made autonomously through agentic AI, up from zero percent in 2024.” These agents promise to move beyond analysis, executing tasks autonomously and enabling enterprises to avoid bottlenecks, reduce time to action, and drive unprecedented gains in business value — from discovering entirely new revenue opportunities, to breakthroughs in R&D, to achieving exponential gains in operational efficiency, and more.

“We’ve witnessed the rapid evolution of GenAI in an extremely tight timeframe, which has raised the stakes for companies to sharpen their AI strategies,” said Florian Douetteau, Dataiku co-founder and CEO. “AI agents are not on their way, they are already here redefining the rules of business — and that is only going to accelerate. Company leaders have no choice but to move decisively to avoid falling into the commodity AI trap, as competitors are poised to turn their AI advantage into meaningful differentiation, business transformation, and market domination.”

Key Findings

Based on bespoke surveys of 400 data, analytics, and IT executives and 200 C-suite executives, the report reveals:

66% of data, analytics, and IT leaders have invested over $1 million in GenAI in the last 12 months.

88% of organizations plan to increase GenAI investments in 2025.

85% of data, analytics, and IT leaders report growing pressure from the C-suite to quantify GenAI ROI.

73% of enterprises are adopting a hybrid approach to managing multiple large language models (LLMs).

75% of C-suite executives worry about data privacy breaches as GenAI adoption accelerates, yet 81% have a moderate or high level of trust in the usage of GenAI.

The 5 Trends Driving GenAI in 2025

GenAI Commoditization – With AI agents becoming mainstream, enterprises must build differentiated, ROI-driven AI to avoid the “commodity trap.” Quantifying ROI Under Pressure – Business leaders face mounting demands to demonstrate measurable value from GenAI investments. The LLM Mess – The use of multiple LLMs will be essential for supporting AI agents, but will create operational chaos unless enterprises implement an environment to consolidate and streamline AI workloads. Governance as a Priority – Weak governance frameworks leave organizations vulnerable to privacy breaches, bias, and compliance failures. Upskilling the Workforce – Companies must embrace AI literacy to future-proof employees against displacement, preparing them for the demands and opportunities of an AI-driven economy.

Driving Real-World Impact

Enterprises that leverage Dataiku, the Universal AI Platform, are already seeing transformative results. Novartis reduced time-to-insights by 90% in a GenAI use case, while German technology company Heraeus achieved a 70% reduction in time to identify sales leads. Dataiku’s cutting-edge capabilities, such as the LLM Mesh, Dataiku Answers, and Prompt Studios, empower businesses to innovate while maintaining governance, scalability, and efficiency.

Download the Full Report

To explore the full 2025 GenAI trends report and learn how to build, govern, and lead in the age of AI agents, visit https://pages.dataiku.com/2025-genai-trends.

Register for the “5 GenAI Trends That Will Shape 2025” Webinar

This webinar will explore the trends report results along with industry data and real-world examples, equipping attendees to avoid the "commodity trap" and effectively lead in the age of agentic AI. Register here.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the Universal AI Platform, uniting the technology, teams, and operations needed for companies to build intelligence into their daily operations, from modern analytics to generative AI. Together, they design, develop, and deploy new AI capabilities, at all scales and in all industries. Organizations that use Dataiku enable their people to be extraordinary, creating the AI that will power their company into the future.

Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to continue to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI, and to execute on its growth.

Connect with Dataiku through their blog, Twitter/X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

###







Attachment