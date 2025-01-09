Clinical Research Project Management Online Training Course: Emphasis on the Need to Anticipate, Understand, and Implement Detailed Project Management Activities (ONLINE EVENT)

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Research Project Management Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Setting up and running clinical research projects is a complex process that needs effective project management.

The course includes an emphasis on the need to anticipate, understand, and implement detailed project management activities in a proactive manner. It is essential to manage clinical research projects within the set time frame, to budget and the right quality standard.

With ever-increasing pressures on clinical research professionals, the use of project management can provide essential tools and techniques and be a key factor in the successful completion of such projects including bringing a drug or medical device to market.

This interactive three-day course has been designed to provide participants with a thorough understanding of both technical and interpersonal project management skills in clinical research projects. Interactive exercises are used to aid the learner in the application of clinical project management concepts and principles so they can easily use the tools to improve the success of existing or future clinical research projects.

Benefits of Attending

Acquire an in-depth understanding of technical project management methodologies and techniques to apply to clinical projects, including agile project management

Learn how to incorporate these project management processes into everyday working practices and your currentcl projects

Understand how to blend together both the technical aspects of project management and the essential interpersonal skills

Discover how to build core competencies to become an even more effective project manager

Discuss how to get the best results in a project team environment

Certification

CPD: 18 hours for your records

18 hours for your records Certificate of completion





Who Should Attend:





This course has been specifically designed to address the needs of clinical research professionals as well as those in the medical device and animal health industries.

The programme will benefit both newly appointed and established project team leaders/managers in clinical research wishing to refresh or update their skills.

The course will be of benefit to:

Project managers looking to gain experience in clinical research project management

Project leaders that are unfamiliar with project management tools and principles

Clinical research professionals transitioning to project management roles/functions

Clinical trial administrators

Medical advisers

Data managers

Clinical scientists

Academic and non-commercial clinical researchers

Regulatory authority professionals

Service providers including CROs and contractors





Agenda:





Day 1

What is project management in clinical research?

Current and emerging ways to manage projects in clinical research including agile project management

Using a project management process for improving the success of your own clinical research projects

Sharing experiences and lessons learned from previous clinical research projects

Setting clear project objectives and defining the scope of clinical research projects

Aligning the project objectives with the strategic and financial business objectives

Defining the result, the cost and the time

The project brief or charter or business case

Creating the strategy for your clinical research projects

Understanding the importance of having an overall strategy for your projects

Develop and explore options

Strategic options for clinical trial projects

Detailed project planning of clinical research projects

Identifying the key project activities using a Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) and defining the work packages

Allocate responsibilities using the responsibility matrix

Planning a realistic schedule using Gantt analysis and setting clear milestones

Clinical trial regulatory and GCP activities - meeting quality expectations

Resource planning

Budget planning

Communication plan, Quality plan and the TMF plan

Contracts

Implementing risk management and contingency planning for your clinical research project

Project management software and tracking systems

Day 2

Clinical trial CRO and service provider oversight and management

CRO Oversight

Management of CROs/service providers on clinical research projects

How milestones measures and reviews are used to enhance visibility and deliver results

Good practices for managing outsourced clinical trial activities and projects

Patient/subject recruitment and retention

Improving patient recruitment and retention

Clinical trial diversity

Project implementation and control for your clinical research projects

Identifying the possible causes of problems in clinical research projects

Effective communication and how to manage stakeholders

Overcoming enablers and constraints of your projects

Implementing project control and reporting systems

Metrics and KPIs

Change requests

Monitoring project activities, progress and performance

Project review and closure of clinical research projects

Close the project

Identifying the critical success factors and learning from mistakes for continuous improvement

Day 3

Clinical research pharma/bio leadership skills

Defining the role and skills of effective pharma project leaders

Leadership style

Improving your interpersonal skills as a leader

Motivate to achieve project milestones

Understand the principles and practices of motivation

Understand how to motivate different people and what motivates your project team

Completion of a self-evaluation questionnaire

Building pharma/bio clinical project teams

How to modify your leadership style to get the best results in a project team environment

Understand team management throughout the project life cycle

Building a high-performance team

Optimising project communication and cross-cultural communication

Effective communication and how to gain project buy-in

Preventing and overcoming misunderstandings and dealing with conflict

Communicating effectively with the project stakeholders including cross-culturally

Technology approaches to improve and speed up your clinical projects

Emerging industry initiatives for improving, accelerating, and managing clinical trial projects, AI applications.

Decentralized and hybrid trials

Clinical trial project time management

Identifying and managing common time-wasting activities in your projects

Maximising your prime time to improve your personal performance

Develop approaches to optimise time management





Speakers:



Laura Brown

Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant

University of Cardiff



Dr Laura Brown MBA, BSc,PhD, is a Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant, Course Director for the MSc in Clinical Research, School of Pharmacy at the University of Cardiff. She has more than 20 years' experience of quality assurance in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for several companies, including GSKs Hoechst Marion Roussel, Farmitalia and Phoenix International. She has a particular expertise in quality assurance including risked based approaches to quality systems, data Integrity and project management in the pharmaceutical industry. She regularly writes on pharmaceutical regulatory issues including "The Planning of International Drug Development", in the Clinical Research Manual, Euromed and the "Impact of Brexit", RQA Journal 2017.







