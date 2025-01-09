Anhydrous Caffeine Market Set to Reach $3.43 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 4.9% CAGR

Rockville, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study published by Fact.MR, revenue from the global anhydrous caffeine market is projected to reach US$ 2.13 billion in 2024 and increase further at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034. Anhydrous caffeine manufacturers are benefiting due to its increasing use in the functional food & beverages.

Anhydrous caffeine is a common ingredient used by functional food & beverage companies in a variety of products to boost performance, energy, and attention. Protein bars, meal replacements, and fortified beverages are just a few of the products that these companies employ anhydrous caffeine as an ingredient to draw in customers who lead active lifestyles and encourage them to buy more of these products.

Continuously increasing demand for nutritional supplements, energy drinks, and medicinal applications is making North America a leading market with a significant global market share of anhydrous caffeine. Owing to the rising number of individuals participating in sports and fitness activities and the increasing demand for goods such as energy drinks and protein bars that include anhydrous caffeine, East Asia is expected to account for a sizeable portion of the global revenue share.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global anhydrous caffeine market is projected to reach US$ 3.43 billion by 2034-end.

North America is expected to account for 24.7% of the global market share in 2024.

The East Asia market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 847.1 million by the end of 2034.

In 2024, the United States is estimated to hold 45.3% of the market share in the North American region.

By type, sales of synthetic anhydrous caffeine are projected to rise at 5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Powdered anhydrous caffeine is set to account for 67.9% market share in 2024.

Demand for anhydrous caffeine in South Korea is analyzed to increase at 6% CAGR through 2034.

“Key manufacturers are focusing on research & development activities to introduce new, enhanced formulas that can increase the allure and potency of their anhydrous caffeine,” reports a Fact.MR analyst.





Preference for Synthetic Anhydrous Caffeine over Natural Variants

Primary reasons for the higher demand for synthetic anhydrous caffeine compared to natural sources are economic and production-related. Synthetic caffeine is generally less expensive to produce on a large scale, making it more cost-effective for manufacturers. Additionally, it provides more consistent purity and quality control for standardized product formulations. Unlike natural caffeine, synthetic caffeine production is not affected by seasonality or agricultural output, ensuring a stable supply chain.

Due to its advantages in cost, stability, availability, and sustainability, synthetic anhydrous caffeine is particularly appealing to businesses, especially those that manufacture large quantities of caffeine-containing products.

Key Market Players Driving the Anhydrous Caffeine Industry

The key businesses include Caffeine Anhydrous, Inc.; BASF SE; Central Drug House (P) Ltd.; Jayanti; Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc.; Aarti Industries Limited; CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited; Cambridge Commodities Limited; Kudos Chemie Limited; Spectrum Chemical; Taj Pharmaceuticals; Shandong Xinhua.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the anhydrous caffeine market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on form (powdered, granular), type (natural, synthetic), source (coffee beans, tea leaves, cocoa beans, guarana, synthetic sources), and end use (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, dietary supplements & functional food), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

