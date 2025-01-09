$52 Billion Medical Billing Software Market Analysis by Billing Type, Deployment Mode, End-User, and Region - Global Forecasts 2025-2035

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Billing Software Market by Billing Type, by Deployment Mode, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical billing software market is estimated to be USD 18.04 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 52.57 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 10.21% during the forecast period 2025-2035.

The market will grow due to factors such as the growing need for cloud-based solutions, the rise in telemedicine and remote healthcare services, regulatory mandates and compliance requirements, the increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHR), and the rising demand for automated billing solutions.







The healthcare industry is experiencing a significant increase in demand for automated billing solutions aimed at streamlining administrative processes and minimizing manual errors. Medical billing software automates essential functions such as coding, invoicing, and claims management, resulting in faster reimbursements and reduced administrative burdens.

For instance, in August 2023, RXNT, a cloud-based ambulatory software company, partnered with American Business Systems, LLC, to deliver a comprehensive and integrated Medical Billing and Electronic Health Record (EHR) software solution. This collaboration underscores the industry's commitment to enhancing efficiency and accuracy in medical billing practices.



By billing type, the institutional billing segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global medical billing software market in 2024 owing to the large volume of claims processed by hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare institutions, which require comprehensive billing solutions to manage complex billing codes and reimbursement processes. For instance, at the HealthTech Summit & Expo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in June 2023, the SANTECHTURE revenue cycle management solution unveiled AI and predictive analytics-based products that support insurance and medical rule validation processes with an emphasis on improving clinical documentation.

Additionally, the professional billing segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from physician practices, specialty clinics, and ambulatory services for streamlined billing solutions to handle individual patient claims and optimize revenue cycle management.



By deployment mode, the web-based segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global medical billing software market in 2024 owing to the ease of access, lower upfront costs, and the ability to integrate seamlessly with existing healthcare IT infrastructure. For instance, Perelman School of Medicine created Pocket Scribe, an AI-based dictation program, in January 2024 to facilitate note-taking, transcribing, and smooth billing and reimbursement processes. Additionally, the cloud-based segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its scalability, remote accessibility, automatic updates, and enhanced data security features, making it an attractive option for healthcare providers of all sizes.



By end-user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global medical billing software market in 2024 owing to the growing need for efficient billing systems to reduce administrative costs, manage patient volumes, and improve cash flow in hospitals, clinics, and outpatient centers. For instance, the cloud-based medical billing and payer business Lightning MD was purchased by the IT company Elation Health in February 2023. Elation was able to increase the range of technology solutions it offers primary care providers through this acquisition. Additionally, the healthcare payers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of automated billing solutions to manage claims processing, minimize fraud, and enhance operational efficiency in insurance companies and other payers.



North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of advanced healthcare IT solutions, presence of key market players, and favorable government regulations promoting the use of electronic medical records and billing systems.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of advanced healthcare IT solutions, presence of key market players, and favorable government regulations promoting the use of electronic medical records and billing systems. For instance, MediPortal PTY LTD. (MediPortal) introduced an AI-powered medical platform for general practitioners in Australia and New Zealand in August 2024. In addition to medical billing, this platform offers speech-to-text medical transcription and a care plan generator powered by AI.



