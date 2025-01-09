Digital Neuro Biomarkers Global Forecasts 2024-2034: Market to Grow by Over $8 Billion, Driven by Growth in Clinical Trials and Neurological Drug Development

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market by Type, by Clinical Practice, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital neuro biomarkers market size was estimated to be USD 0.745 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.96 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 25.36% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The rising prevalence of neurological disorders, technological advancements, increased interest in personalized medicine, the rise in remote monitoring and telemedicine, the need for early detection and preventive measures, the growth in clinical trials and drug development, and the increasing adoption in sports medicine will drive market growth.







Recent advancements in wearable devices, smartphones, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) have significantly improved the collection and analysis of neuro biomarkers, facilitating continuous monitoring and early detection of neurological conditions. ?A key development in this field is BrainTale's BrainTale Care digital biomarker platform, which received CE marking in March 2023, marking a significant milestone. ? These innovations are anticipated to drive substantial market growth in South Africa, reflecting an increasing demand for advanced neurological monitoring solutions that enhance patient outcomes.

North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in research and development, a high prevalence of neurological disorders, and a strong focus on innovative technologies in the medical field.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing population, rising awareness about neurological health, growing adoption of digital health technologies, and government initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare services. For example, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a prominent developer of cellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced the peer-reviewed publication of Phase 3 biomarker findings in the journal *Muscle and Nerve*. This research indicates that debamestrocel, also known as NurOwn, an investigational cell therapy, may affect key biomarkers in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that are associated with disease progression.



By type, the wearable segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global digital neuro biomarkers market in 2023 owing to the increasing adoption of wearable devices for continuous and real-time monitoring of neurological conditions, ease of use, and the ability to collect large amounts of data for personalized care.

For instance, in January 2023, Cambridge Cognition, known for its digital tools for measuring brain health, announced the acquisition of Winterlight, a renowned institution for detecting cognitive decline via analysis of spontaneous speech. Additionally, the mobile application segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the widespread adoption of smartphones, the growing use of mobile health applications for remote monitoring, and the increasing development of AI-powered apps for neuro health tracking.



By clinical practice, the diagnostic segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global digital neuro biomarkers market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for early detection of neurodegenerative diseases, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and the increasing need for precise, non-invasive diagnostic tools.

For instance, In May 2024, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) announced a new study in cooperation with Head Diagnostics. This project aims to improve multiple sclerosis (MS) assessment and monitoring using sophisticated diagnostic approaches. Through integrating modern technologies and methodology, the project intends to increase the accuracy and effectiveness of MS care, eventually benefiting patients with more precise monitoring and individualized treatment approaches. Additionally, the monitoring segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising focus on continuous patient monitoring, the need for long-term tracking of disease progression, and the increasing use of digital tools for real-time neurological health assessments.



By end-user, the healthcare companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global digital neuro biomarkers market in 2023 owing to the large-scale use of neuro biomarkers in clinical trials, drug development, and increasing investments in R&D for neurodegenerative disease treatments.

For instance, in March 2024, Indivi, announced a partnership with Biogen to advance digital health technologies and create digital biomarkers for Parkinson's illness. Under this agreement, Biogen's Konectom platform will be licensed to Indivi. With Konectom, a digital biomarker system based on smartphones, neurological processes may be assessed remotely, enabling more frequent and accurate monitoring of the onset of sickness. Additionally, the healthcare providers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of digital biomarkers for patient care, the integration of these tools in routine clinical practice, and the growing focus on personalized treatment strategies based on biomarker data.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $8.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.3% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Type, Clinical Practice, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement.

Companies Featured

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BioVie Inc.

Cogstate Ltd.

Biogen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

H. Lundbeck A/S

IXICO plc

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Neurotrack Technologies Inc.

Pear Therapeutics Inc.

Altoida Inc.

Verily Life Sciences (a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market Analysis & Forecast by Type 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Wearable

Mobile Applications

Sensors

Others

Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market Analysis & Forecast by Clinical Practice 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Diagnostic Digital Neuro Biomarkers

Monitoring Digital Neuro Biomarkers

Predictive and Prognostic Digital Neuro Biomarkers

Others

Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Healthcare companies

Healthcare Providers

Payers

Others

Digital Neuro Biomarkers Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oeg7h5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment