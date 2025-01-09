Best AI Marketing Tool (2025): Klaviyo Recognized as Top AI Marketing Software by Consumer365

Boston, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer365 names Klaviyo as a top AI marketing software, spotlighting its comprehensive suite of tools that redefine customer engagement and marketing automation.





Klaviyo - a unified marketing automation platform that leverages AI and customer data to deliver personalized, multichannel experiences across email, SMS, push notifications, reviews, web forms, and more

This article is sponsored by Klaviyo. All opinions expressed are those of Consumer365.

Designed to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes, Klaviyo integrates innovative AI-powered features with robust multichannel marketing capabilities, setting a benchmark in the industry for personalized, data-driven communication.





A Unified Platform for Multichannel Excellence

Klaviyo’s platform unifies marketing channels—email, SMS, mobile push notifications, product reviews, and web forms—into a single cohesive system, streamlining workflows and amplifying efficiency. Its customer-centric approach ensures businesses can craft seamless and engaging experiences that resonate with their audience.

Email Marketing

Klaviyo’s email marketing solution stands out with its advanced automation, granular segmentation, and personalization capabilities. Marketers can deliver timely and relevant emails tailored to customer preferences and behavior, driving higher open and conversion rates. From welcome sequences to abandoned cart recovery emails, Klaviyo’s tools simplify creating campaigns that foster meaningful connections.

SMS Marketing

Incorporating SMS into marketing strategies is effortless with Klaviyo. Its unified platform enables brands to integrate SMS alongside email and other channels, creating multichannel flows that avoid message fatigue and overcommunication. With support for personalized messages such as shipping alerts, promotional updates, and loyalty reminders, businesses can engage customers on their preferred platforms.

Mobile Push Notifications

Klaviyo enhances mobile engagement through unlimited push notifications, included at no extra cost in all plans. Leveraging real-time data and predictive analytics, businesses can send personalized notifications that capture attention and encourage action. These notifications are particularly effective for promotional campaigns, app onboarding, and abandoned cart recovery, making them indispensable for mobile-first strategies.

Product Reviews

Klaviyo’s review system elevates customer feedback into a powerful marketing asset. Businesses can automate review requests, showcase verified reviews on websites, and even sync them to Google Shopping. The platform’s AI-powered tools generate headlines for reviews and draft responses, saving time while building trust and credibility with customers.

Web Forms

Capturing leads and engaging website visitors is a breeze with Klaviyo’s customizable web forms. Whether displayed as pop-ups, embedded forms, or subtle widgets, these forms are designed for mobile-friendliness and high conversion rates. Marketers can personalize forms based on user behavior and optimize them through A/B testing, ensuring maximum effectiveness.





Harnessing the Power of Klaviyo AI

At the core of Klaviyo’s innovation lies its suite of AI-powered tools, which accelerate campaign creation, improve decision-making, and maximize ROI.

Predictive Analytics

Klaviyo AI leverages predictive analytics to forecast critical customer behaviors, including next order dates, churn risk, and customer lifetime value. This data-driven approach empowers businesses to proactively engage customers and nurture loyalty.

Campaign Automation

The platform simplifies complex workflows with AI tools like Flows AI and Segments AI. By allowing marketers to describe their goals in plain language, Klaviyo generates automated workflows and audience segments in seconds, saving time and reducing barriers to execution.

Smart Content Creation

With features like Email AI and SMS AI, Klaviyo automates the creation of subject lines, email content, and SMS campaigns. This not only expedites the content generation process but also ensures messages resonate with target audiences.

Sentiment Analysis

By analyzing customer reviews, Klaviyo’s AI identifies trends, uncovers what customers love, and highlights areas for improvement, enabling businesses to refine their products and services.





Data at the Heart of Marketing

Klaviyo’s Customer Data Platform (CDP) integrates seamlessly with its marketing tools, ensuring businesses can leverage their customer data effectively. The CDP combines data collection, segmentation, and insights into a unified interface, eliminating the need for multiple platforms.

Identity Resolution

The platform merges fragmented customer data to create comprehensive profiles, providing a 360° view of individual behaviors and preferences.

Funnel Analysis and RFM Modeling

Klaviyo empowers businesses with tools to visualize customer journeys and segment audiences based on purchase behavior. This facilitates smarter targeting and helps optimize marketing strategies for maximum impact.

Real-Time Data Syncing

With real-time syncing capabilities, businesses can connect data from over 350 applications, ensuring their marketing campaigns are always up-to-date.

"Consumer365 recognizes Klaviyo as a trailblazer in AI-driven marketing innovation," said Drew Thomas, a spokesperson for Consumer365. "Its unified platform, rich feature set, and commitment to empowering marketers make Klaviyo a standout choice for businesses seeking to elevate their customer engagement strategies."

By enabling businesses to harness the full potential of their customer data and delivering tools that simplify campaign creation, Klaviyo is redefining what’s possible in marketing automation. Its focus on AI, multichannel integration, and real-time personalization positions it as an essential partner for brands looking to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced market.

Click here for more information about Klaviyo’s comprehensive AI marketing software. For a more detailed review, please visit the Consumer365 website.





Klaviyo Background

Klaviyo, Inc. is a leading global technology company that specializes in marketing automation, with a focus on email and SMS marketing solutions. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Klaviyo supports over 157,000 businesses worldwide, predominantly e-commerce sellers leveraging platforms like Shopify.

Founded in 2012 by Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen, the company was built to harness customer data for highly personalized marketing campaigns. Over the years, Klaviyo has expanded its offerings to include automation tools powered by AI, predictive analytics, and benchmarks, enabling businesses to streamline their marketing strategies across email, SMS, mobile push notifications, and customer reviews. With a growing global footprint, Klaviyo operates offices in Boston, London (opened in 2019), and Sydney (opened in 2022).

Klaviyo's platform integrates seamlessly with major e-commerce and marketing tools like Shopify, Magento, Zendesk, and Google Ads, offering businesses robust and customizable API solutions. The company’s name, inspired by the Spanish word “clavija” (mountaineering pin), reflects its commitment to supporting customer growth.

Through innovative technology and customer-focused solutions, Klaviyo continues to empower businesses to deliver tailored, data-driven marketing experiences.





