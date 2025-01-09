TransPerfect Raises More Than $65,000 for Toys for Tots

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced a donation of more than $65,000 in toys to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. This was the largest donation in TransPerfect’s 15-year history of participating in the program, during which the company has provided over $400,000 in toys to children in need through the foundation.

Toys for Tots, a program of the U.S. Marine Corps, collects and distributes new toys to less-fortunate children every Christmas to spread hope and joy, unite local communities in a common cause, and contribute to a brighter future for disadvantaged youth.

Employees across TransPerfect’s worldwide network of offices organized fundraising activities throughout December, with the company matching all employee donations dollar for dollar, for a total of $65,830.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, “I’m humbled by the generosity of the TransPerfect team. Countless children had brighter holidays because of their effort.”

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during the Christmas holiday season. Toys for Tots also provides year-round support to less fortunate families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus sending a message of hope beyond the holiday season. Since 1947, over 272 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is the not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

