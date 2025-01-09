UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE TO DELIVER CUTTING-EDGE DATA ANALYTICS WITH GOOGLE CLOUD

Arlington, TX, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Football League today announced that it is collaborating with Google Cloud to enhance the league’s business and football analytics capabilities heading into the UFL’s historic second season, which will kick off on Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m. ET when FOX Sports debuts FOX UFL Friday with a matchup featuring the St. Louis Battlehawks against the Houston Roughnecks. The league’s second season will conclude on Saturday, June 14, when ABC presents the 2025 UFL Championship Game.

“The UFL is proud to collaborate with Google Cloud, an innovative company whose reputation is based on developing avenues to reach individuals and create worldwide communities,” said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. “Innovation from a business and football standpoint is a cornerstone of our league as well, and this collaboration provides us with the framework to build upon those innovations. Through the UFL’s association with Google Cloud, the league is confident that reporting will not only be more accurate and efficient, but the solutions emerging from that data will lead to us being a more valuable sports entity.”

Google Cloud will provide the UFL with state-of-the-art data analytics tools including BigQuery and Looker, which will enable the league and its partners to better connect with sports fans. By collecting comprehensive data from the league’s ticketing sales, sponsorship, marketing, consumer products sales, and social media assets, the league and its partners will be able to develop better products and services for fans, enhance the game experience, and allow the UFL to grow the game of football whether fans are experiencing it in the arena, at home or on the road.

The UFL will leverage BigQuery, Looker, and Gemini for Google Cloud models. In addition, the UFL will collaborate with Google Cloud over the course of the season by working to enhance the league’s football analytics capabilities, ultimately providing fans a more immersive experience.

“By better understanding their data with Google Cloud solutions, the UFL will be able to elevate the fan experience, in-person and virtually,” said Albert Lai, global strategic industries director, Media & Entertainment, Google Cloud. “The UFL’s collaboration with Google Cloud is a great example of how organizing and unlocking the value of data with advanced data analytics tools and AI can impact both the football platform and fan engagement, and I look forward to seeing what happens in their second season.”

The UFL currently consists of eight teams – the Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, and St. Louis Battlehawks.

The 2025 UFL season, which will kick off on Friday, March 28, will feature a 10-week regular season schedule followed by two conference championship games on Sunday, June 8, and the UFL Championship Game on Saturday, June 14.

The United Football League (UFL) is the professional spring football league, born from the groundbreaking 2024 merger of the XFL and USFL. With the visionary backing of RedBird Capital Partners, FOX, Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson, the UFL is redefining the football landscape. Built on tradition and positioned to innovate and expand fan engagement and player opportunities, the league is poised for growth with its eight teams in key markets: Arlington (TX), Birmingham (AL), Detroit (MI), Houston (TX), San Atonio (TX), Memphis (TN), St. Louis (MO), and Washington D.C. The UFL is committed to pushing the boundaries of the game and delivering an elevated experience for players, fans, and partners alike.



