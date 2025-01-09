Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market Research Global Forecasts Report 2025-2035: Emerging Trends in Digital Health Set to Optimize Musculoskeletal Treatment Outcomes and Fuel Growth

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market by Component, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital health for musculoskeletal care market was estimated to be USD 4.53 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 26.54 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 17.43% during the forecast period 2025-2035.

Several significant factors are propelling the growth and expansion of the global market for digital health for musculoskeletal care. These factors include the growing incidence of musculoskeletal conditions, improvements in digital health technologies, the growing need for individualized and remote care, and encouraging government programs.







The global digital health market for musculoskeletal care is experiencing a significant surge, driven by innovative technologies such as telemedicine, mobile health applications, wearable devices, and AI-powered diagnostic tools, which are fundamentally transforming the delivery of care. These advancements facilitate early diagnosis, real-time monitoring, and the creation of personalized treatment plans, contributing to improved patient outcomes.

A noteworthy development in this sector occurred in May 2024, when Hinge Health launched Hinge Health Global, a specialized solution aimed at addressing chronic pain within the global workforce. This platform enables multinational employers to provide tailored digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care to employees worldwide through a unified system, exemplifying how digital health solutions can enhance access to quality care and support employee well-being on a global scale.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of digital health technologies, and significant investments in musculoskeletal care solutions by key industry players Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly increasing healthcare digitization, rising awareness of musculoskeletal health, and expanding access to smartphones and internet connectivity.



By component, the software & services segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global digital health for musculoskeletal care market in 2024 owing to the increasing adoption of digital therapeutic platforms, virtual physical therapy solutions, and remote monitoring services that provide personalized and scalable musculoskeletal care.

For instance, in collaboration with the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), Net Health, a provider of specialist software for restorative therapy, launched its digital musculoskeletal leadership program, "Harnessing the Potential of Digital MSK Care," in April 2024. In addition to editorial content produced by Net Health, the APTA, and other professionals, the program offers on-demand webinars with top rehab treatment experts. Additionally, the hardware segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for wearable devices, smart sensors, and advanced diagnostic tools that offer real-time monitoring and assessment of musculoskeletal conditions.



By end-user industry, the patient segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global digital health for musculoskeletal care market in 2024 owing to the growing preference for at-home care solutions and self-management tools among patients with chronic musculoskeletal disorders.

For instance, Omada Health, a chronic condition-focused virtual healthcare provider, became the first virtual MSK care provider to be accredited by the prestigious URAC telehealth in August 2023. Improving access to high-quality MSK care is the goal of the Omada for MSK program. Additionally, the Hospitals segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing integration of digital health solutions into hospital settings to streamline patient care, improve treatment efficiency, and enhance clinical outcomes.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $26.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.4% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Component, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement.

Companies Featured

Fitbit, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Zimmer Biomet

Omron Healthcare

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Stryker Corporation

Kareo, Inc.

Tremor Technologies

Hinge Health

Cigna Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Reflexion Health

Kinomatic

MedeAnalytics

Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market Analysis & Forecast by Component 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Hardware

Software & Services

Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Patients

Hospitals

Payers

Others

Digital Health for Musculoskeletal Care Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rl4z9j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment