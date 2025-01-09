Healthcare ERP Market Global Forecasts Report 2024-2034: Shift to Value-Based Healthcare Spurs Innovations, AI-Enhanced ERPs Predict Patient Needs and Streamline Operations

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare ERP Market by Function Mode, by Deployment, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare ERP market size was estimated to be USD 8.00 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.30 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The market will grow as a result of factors such the growing investments in healthcare IT, the need for better data management and analytics, the shift toward value-based healthcare, the need for efficient healthcare operations, and the integration of advanced technologies.







The integration of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing into Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems is revolutionizing healthcare organizations by providing more efficient and intelligent solutions. AI-powered ERP systems can predict patient needs, optimize scheduling, and dynamically manage resources, leading to significant operational improvements, while cloud-based ERPs offer notable scalability and cost-effectiveness.

A prominent development occurred in March 2023, when Microsoft unveiled a new suite of AI product updates within its business applications portfolio, including the launch of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, an AI-driven tool that provides interactive assistance across various business functions. By leveraging recent advancements in generative AI, this tool automates routine tasks and fosters enhanced creativity among the workforce.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced technologies, significant investments in healthcare IT, and stringent regulatory requirements that drive the demand for ERP solutions in the region.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing healthcare sector, increasing adoption of digital healthcare solutions, government initiatives to modernize healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for efficient healthcare management systems in emerging economies like China and India.

For instance, Oracle changed several apps in its Fusion Cloud suites in September 2023 to better meet the needs of enterprise customers in the healthcare industry. Its ERP, Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), and Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) clouds are all receiving these improvements. The modifications aim to improve patient care and streamline operations for healthcare institutions.



By function mode, the finance and billing segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global healthcare ERP market in 2023 owing to the critical role these functions play in ensuring accurate financial management, reimbursement processing, and compliance with regulatory standards, which are essential for the financial stability of healthcare organizations.

For instance, Oracle opened a new Health Support Hub in Barcelona in October 2023 to better serve its European clients as they modernize their healthcare systems to achieve better patient outcomes. Additionally, the inventory and material management segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing need for efficient supply chain management, optimization of resources, reduction of wastage, and real-time tracking of medical equipment and supplies, which is vital for maintaining cost-effective healthcare operations.



By deployment, the on-premises segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global healthcare ERP market in 2023 owing to the preference for greater control over data, security, and customization by large healthcare organizations, particularly in regions with stringent data privacy laws.

For instance, SAP announced in May 2024 that its AI Core would use Amazon Web Services Bedrock generative AI. This integration attempts to integrate generative AI capabilities into clients' vital business applications and improve the performance and efficiency of cloud-based enterprise workloads. Additionally, the cloud deployment segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for scalable, cost-efficient, and flexible ERP solutions, along with the increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote healthcare services, which require seamless data integration across cloud platforms.



By end-user, the hospital segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global healthcare ERP market in 2023 owing to the large-scale operations, extensive patient data management, and complex resource planning needs of hospitals, making them the largest adopters of ERP systems.

For instance, Infor announced in September 2023 that Wayne HealthCare has effectively moved its interoperability and finance systems to the cloud with Infor's technology. Additionally, the clinics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of ERP solutions by small and medium-sized healthcare providers looking to streamline their processes, enhance patient care, and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.



