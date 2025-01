Digital Dietitian Market Analysis and Global Forecasts 2023-2024 & 2034: Explore Growth Factors Such as Consumer Demand for Tailored Nutrition and Shift Toward Telehealth and Virtual Care

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Dietitian Market by Component, by Delivery Mode, by End-User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital dietitian market size was estimated to be USD 1.57 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.45 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 15.23% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The market will grow as a result of factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing awareness of health and nutrition, advancements in AI and machine learning, growth in wearable technology and health tracking, a shift toward telehealth and virtual care, and government initiatives and policies.







In today's health-conscious society, consumers increasingly seek personalized nutrition plans tailored to their specific needs, including dietary preferences, allergies, health conditions, and fitness goals. The rise of digital dietitians has enabled the provision of customized meal plans, nutritional advice, and grocery lists that align with individual requirements.

For instance, in November 2023, RxFood Co., a leading provider of AI-driven nutrition assessments, entered into a strategic collaboration with GreenShield, Canada's sole non-profit healthcare provider. This partnership aims to deliver personalized nutrition guidance to employees, thereby assisting Canadians in managing and preventing chronic illnesses. Such initiatives underscore the growing importance of personalized nutrition in enhancing health outcomes and fostering well-being.

North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, a strong focus on preventive healthcare, and the increasing adoption of advanced digital health technologies among consumers and healthcare providers.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly increasing smartphone penetration, rising awareness of health and wellness, and the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, which drive the demand for digital dietitian solutions. For instance, Fay was established in May 2024 after a USD 25 million initial investment round. Creating a platform to link patients and registered dietitians (RDs) is its main objective.



By component, the apps segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global digital dietitian market in 2023 owing to the increasing consumer demand for convenient, on-the-go dietary advice, and the widespread adoption of smartphones and mobile health apps.

For instance, the Cleveland Clinic Diet app was released in June 2024 by the Cleveland Clinic and FitNow, Inc., a company that creates health apps. This app offers dietary and health recommendations based on clinical successes and well-established nutrition science. Additionally, the platform segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the integration of AI and machine learning technologies, offering more personalized and real-time nutritional recommendations.



By delivery type, the web-based segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global digital dietitian market in 2023 owing to the established presence of web-based platforms with large user bases and ease of access from any internet-enabled device.

For instance, in March 2024, nourish - a telenutrition platform that connects people with insurance-covered registered dietitians - announced that it had obtained USD 35 million in Series A financing. Additionally, the cloud-based segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the scalability, flexibility, and data storage advantages offered by cloud-based solutions, allowing for seamless integration of multiple data sources for personalized diet plans.



By end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global digital dietitian market in 2023 owing to the rising adoption of digital dietitian services in clinical settings for managing chronic diseases and supporting patient recovery with tailored nutrition plans.

For instance, in January 2024, Aramark, one of the largest employers of registered dietitians in the United States, unveiled a new program to use cloud-based technologies to remotely connect its clinical dietitians with hospital patients. Additionally, the fitness centers & gyms segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for personalized nutrition plans to complement fitness routines and performance-enhancing diets.











