Cority Recognized as a Leader in Independent Analyst Firm’s Green Quadrant EHS Software 2025 Report

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the global leader in enterprise Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) and Sustainability software solutions, has been distinguished as a leader for the sixth time in the latest Green Quadrant for EHS Software report from Independent Analyst Firm, Verdantix. Recognized in the 2025 report as a “formidable all-round EHS solution,” the company’s integrated software ecosystem, CorityOne, connects and feeds EHS and sustainability data from across an organization for better insights, collaboration, and decisions. Cority achieved above-average scores in every functional capability, setting the bar for the industry with its unmatched breadth and depth of capabilities.

Comprehensive Excellence Across 19 Categories

Cority’s performance stands out with exceptional results in Occupational Health (OH) and Industrial Hygiene (IH), which highlight the company’s consistent leadership in these critical areas and its commitment to advancing workforce well-being. Further strengths include top marks in Audits & Inspections, Hazardous Waste Management, and ESG & Sustainability—areas where Cority not only met but exceeded industry standards.

“Cority has once again proven itself as a top-tier provider, delivering exceptional performance across the board,” said Amanda Smith, executive vice president of product strategy at Cority. “This recognition underscores our commitment to empowering better business decisions by helping organizations manage risk, ensure compliance, and achieve their sustainability goals with innovative, user-centric solutions.”

Additional functional strengths were found across core business and operational areas. Cority’s high score in Applications and Data Security reflects its commitment to ensuring the utmost protection of its customers’ sensitive data (such as employee health data). This is further demonstrated by its FedRAMP Authorization status. Cority was the first EHS vendor to receive this designation, a testament to its leadership in data security and compliance. Cority also earned high marks for its Business Intelligence (BI) capabilities, resulting from years of investment in BI & analytics tools, reports, and functionalities, inclusive of the company’s partnership with Qlik.

As the report notes: “The vendor’s combination of functional breadth and depth, intuitive user interface, and competitively priced products has enabled its high momentum.”

Continued Investment in Control of Work Functionality

Cority received strong scores for its Control of Work (CoW) solutions, including its Risk Management and Permit to Work (PTW) functionalities. These capabilities reflect the company’s focus on meeting the needs of diverse industries, including those in high-risk sectors. Cority continues to enhance its CoW offerings to address more complex operational requirements, building on a history of innovation and customer-focused development. Recent recognition for its PTW solution, including OH&S Magazine’s New Product of the Year, reinforces the company’s ability to deliver impactful, scalable solutions.

Expanding Accessibility and Usability

Cority continues to prioritize user experience through its CorityOne ecosystem. The report specifically commends:

The myCority web app, which delivers broad functionality in a mobile-friendly format.

Cority’s new partnership with Level Access to enhance accessibility and improve UI/UX.

These initiatives underscore Cority’s commitment to creating a user-centric, intuitive, consistent experience across all of its software solutions.

Strategic Growth and Partnerships

Over the past two years, Cority has strengthened its existing sustainability and ESG capabilities through key acquisitions, including Reporting21 and Greenstone. The report also recognizes Cority’s growing partnership network, which not only allows the solution provider to support software deployment in virtually every region globally and supplement its significant internal professional services team but also enables Cority to accelerate the delivery of best-in-class technology through collaboration with leading software and content providers, including:

3E for hazardous materials data.

Protex AI for workplace safety monitoring using computer vision.

Inseer for AI-assisted 3D motion capture for industrial ergonomics applications.



Recognized for Leadership, Market Reach, and Future Focus

While Cority specializes in highly configurable and scalable solutions for enterprises, the company’s pre-configured ‘Essentials’ packages leverage the depth and breadth of its experience to provide built-in best practices and common use cases for mid-market customers or those just starting on their digitization journey. The report highlights that these solutions deliver faster time-to-value, enabling organizations of all sizes to achieve rapid ROI. Buyers in industries with complex health and safety requirements, including chemicals, industrial equipment, and healthcare, benefit most from Cority’s comprehensive solutions for managing Health, Safety, Environmental, Quality, and Sustainability programs.

“With its high level of configurability, broad implementation partnership network, and low barrier to entry user experience, Cority caters to a diverse group of buyers,” notes the Verdantix report. This coupled with its ongoing investments in AI demonstrates Cority’s commitment to staying ahead of evolving market demands and empowering its users to make more responsible business decisions.

For a copy of the full report, please visit the Cority Website.

About Cority

Cority gives every employee from the field to the boardroom the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority’s people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by over 1,500 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit www.cority.com

