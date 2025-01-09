United States Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Set to Reach $11.70 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The United States Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market has demonstrated a robust performance in recent years and is projected to continue its trajectory of growth, reaching an estimated value of USD 11.70 Billion by 2029.

The market's expansion is propelled by several core drivers including a rising appetite for generic drugs within the healthcare sector, amplified focus on research and development by pharmaceutical companies, and increasing complexities in drug development and manufacturing. These elements underscore the market's significance within the broader pharmaceutical landscape.



Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance



A significant dimension of the industry's competitiveness is the rigorous adherence to regulatory standards, particularly those enforced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). To maintain market presence, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) have consistently demonstrated commitment to maintaining the highest levels of quality assurance, instilling confidence in their pharmaceutical partners.



Technological and Therapeutic Advancements



The market is dynamically responding to shifts in pharmaceutical science, including the ascent of biopharmaceuticals and the diverse therapeutic requirements they entail. Advances in this field have sparked a burgeoning demand for CMOs that can accommodate the intricate manufacturing needs of bio-derived oral solid dosage forms.



Personalized Medicine



CMOs are at the forefront of the revolutionary movement towards personalized medicine, accommodating the nuanced needs of patient-specific treatments. As the sector evolves, CMOs adept at delivering tailored oral solid dosage solutions are pivotal in pushing the boundaries of precision medicine.



Segmental Insights



Within the market's segmentation, capsules have emerged as the fastest-growing product type, primarily due to their convenience and formulation versatility. Immediate release mechanisms continue to lead the market, reflecting their established role in providing swift therapeutic action for a wide range of medications.



Regional Dominance and Market Players



Geographically, the Midwest secures the lead with its comprehensive pharmaceutical infrastructure, establishing it as the principal region within the market. The powerful presence of renowned industry players—namely Catalent, Inc., Lonza Group, and AbbVie Inc.—highlights the competitive environment within the market.



The United States Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market is a testament to the industry's resilience, innovative edge, and unwavering commitment to quality. As it navigates a rapidly evolving healthcare terrain, the market's trajectory points to sustained growth and a continued role in shaping the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered United States





Companies Featured

Catalent, Inc.

Lonza Group

AbbVie Inc.

Aenova Group

Adare Pharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Patheon Pharma Services

Recipharm AB

Corden Pharma International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37znjd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment