Molded Pulp Packaging Industry Report 2025: Focus on Reducing Carbon Footprint and Achieving Circular Economy Goals Strengthens Market for Molded Pulp Packaging

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molded Pulp Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Molded Pulp Packaging was estimated at US$5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030.







What Trends Are Driving the Growth of Molded Pulp Packaging?



Several key trends are shaping the molded pulp packaging market, including the shift toward sustainable packaging, government regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste, and advancements in molded pulp production technologies. The growing focus on sustainability has led businesses to explore alternatives to plastic packaging, resulting in increased use of molded pulp solutions. Many companies are opting for molded pulp packaging to meet corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals and to attract eco-conscious consumers.

Government initiatives and regulations that mandate the reduction of plastic waste and the adoption of sustainable materials in packaging are also accelerating market growth. These regulations encourage industries to adopt molded pulp packaging as a viable solution to reduce their carbon footprint. Additionally, technological advancements in manufacturing processes, such as improved molding techniques and the use of high-quality recycled materials, are enhancing the strength and versatility of molded pulp packaging, making it suitable for a wider range of applications.



How Do Market Segments Shape the Molded Pulp Packaging Landscape?



Types of molded pulp packaging include thick wall, transfer molded, thermoformed fiber, and processed pulp, each serving different applications based on the required strength and finish. In terms of products, molded pulp packaging is commonly used for trays, clamshells, end caps, and plates, with trays accounting for a significant share due to their widespread use in food packaging. Application-wise, the market is dominated by the food and beverage sector, driven by the rising demand for sustainable food packaging. The electronics industry also contributes to market growth, with molded pulp used for protective packaging of delicate components.

Geographically, North America and Europe lead the market due to stringent regulations on plastic use, while the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth fueled by the expansion of the food and beverage industry and increased consumer awareness of environmental issues.



What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Molded Pulp Packaging Market?



The growth in the molded pulp packaging market is driven by several factors, including rising environmental concerns, government regulations, and the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. The need to reduce plastic waste and improve packaging sustainability is encouraging companies to adopt molded pulp packaging. Government policies aimed at promoting eco-friendly materials are also driving market growth, as industries seek compliance with these regulations. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing technologies that enhance the strength, appearance, and versatility of molded pulp packaging are broadening its applications across various sectors.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Wood Pulp Source segment, which is expected to reach US$6.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The Non-Wood Pulp Source segment is also set to grow at 8.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.9% CAGR to reach $1.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market such as Alta Global, Inc., Austin Foam Plastics, Inc. (AFP), Best Plus Pulp Co. Ltd., CMPC, DS Smith and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 36 companies featured in this Global Molded Pulp Packaging market report include:

Alta Global, Inc.

Austin Foam Plastics, Inc. (AFP)

Best Plus Pulp Co. Ltd.

CMPC

DS Smith

Enviropak

Hartmann

Huhtamaki Group

Molpack Corporation Ltd.

Pacific Pulp Molding, Inc.

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco Products Company

Stora Enso

UFP Technologies

Western Pulp Products Company

YFY Jupiter



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Molded Pulp Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Spurs Growth in Molded Pulp Packaging Market

Technological Advancements in Molded Fiber Production Processes Strengthen Business Case for Adoption

Growing Focus on Reducing Plastic Waste and Meeting Environmental Regulations Expands Addressable Market

Expansion of Molded Pulp Packaging in Food & Beverage and Consumer Goods Industries Fuels Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Molded Pulp Packaging in Electronics and Industrial Applications Expands Market Opportunities

Technological Innovations in Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging Materials Propel Market Expansion

Rising Focus on Enhancing Product Protection and Packaging Efficiency Drives Demand for Molded Pulp Packaging

Focus on Reducing Carbon Footprint and Achieving Circular Economy Goals Strengthens Market for Molded Pulp Packaging

Rising Demand for Molded Pulp Packaging in Medical and Pharmaceutical Sectors Strengthens Global Market

Expansion of Molded Pulp Packaging in Automotive and Aerospace Packaging Applications Expands Market Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/800t7y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment