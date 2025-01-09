Sphera Named An Environment, Health and Safety Software Market Leader in Green Quadrant Report, Commended for Capability Breadth

Chicago, IL, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sphera®, the leading provider of Enterprise Sustainability Management (ESM) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services, has been named a market leader in the Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2025 report by independent analyst firm Verdantix.

Sphera achieved joint best-in-class scores in business intelligence, contractor safety management, safety management and water and wastewater management, and was commended for differentiated capabilities in air emissions, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, hazardous waste, control of work, safety management, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and sustainability management. The report highlights Sphera’s robust, all-round Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) management capabilities and notes that Sphera has one of the broadest and deepest capabilities of all vendors benchmarked in the study.

Verdantix also emphasizes Sphera’s high scores for chemicals management (2.5/3.0) and EHS compliance and risk management (2.3/3.0). The SpheraCloud First Report portal–a crucial element of both safety and risk management–is described as a “highly intuitive method of entering data.” The SpheraCloud First Report portal enables an entire workforce to accurately report events and observations from any location at any time.

"We are honored to be recognized as a market leader for our comprehensive, data-driven approach to enterprise EHS and sustainability," said Paul Marushka, CEO and President of Sphera. "As organizations face increasingly complex safety and sustainability regulations in 2025, managing risks from hazardous materials and environmental incidents is more important than ever. Our EHS&S solutions help ensure workplace safety, simplify tasks, streamline content management and drive meaningful change. These platforms also support operational risk data reporting, enabling businesses to manage risks, cut costs and achieve sustainable growth."

The newest Green Quadrant report also notes that Sphera “has achieved Leader status in several Verdantix software Green Quadrants, such as for supply chain sustainability, carbon management, process safety and sustainability reporting.”

The report recognizes Sphera as a trusted partner for organizations with $1 billion or more in revenue, particularly in industries where EHS is a critical priority, such as chemicals, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and mining. Verdantix adds that Sphera’s large-scale deployments are facilitated by an advanced implementation partnership network, featuring Accenture, Arcadis and ERM.

The Green Quadrant report seeks to support corporate decision-makers–EHS, procurement, sustainability, risk and operations leaders–in better understanding available software options, designing EHS software selection strategies and accelerating procurement timelines through more reliable vendor sourcing. The analysis encompasses 2.5-hour live product demonstrations with pre-determined scenarios, as well as vendor responses to a 323-point questionnaire covering eight technical, 19 functional and 12 market momentum categories. Based on the proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, the report offers an in-depth data-based comparison of the 21 most prominent EHS platform solutions in the market.

Verdantix also conducted interviews with software customers of the assessed vendors. The ongoing consolidation of EHS management platforms, driven by private equity acquisitions, and the development of ESG and sustainability capabilities as well as a refocusing on core EHS buyer priorities are some of the other important trends highlighted in the report.

“In the past two years market developments have been characterized by the continued broadening of solutions, an increasing focus on module interoperability and widespread AI innovation,” said Christopher Sayers, Senior Analyst at Verdantix. “With ever-evolving ESG and sustainability regulations placing a spotlight on the EHS function, EHS functions must be equipped with modern management systems to facilitate high-quality data collection and realize much-needed time savings.”

###

About Sphera

Sphera is the leading provider of Enterprise Sustainability Management (ESM) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management (ORM), Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Transparency. For more than 30 years, we have served over 8,400 customers and a million-plus users in 95 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at www.sphera.com. Follow Sphera on LinkedIn.

Attachment