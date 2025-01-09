Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market Report 2024: Innovations in Antibiotic-Infused PMMA Bone Cements Accelerate Adoption, Boosting Orthopedic Market Demand

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) bone cements market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.09 billion in 2023 to $1.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to research and development efforts, governments can accelerate the development of supportive policies, industry collaborations, rising number of hip and knee replacement surgeries, and rise in medical tourism.



The polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) bone cements market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, evolving consumer trends and preferences, a rising number of spinal surgeries, growing patient awareness, enhanced efficacy and safety of PMMA bone cements, and a shift towards outpatient orthopedic procedures.

Key trends expected during this period include the development of bioactive PMMA bone cements, PMMA bone cements infused with antibiotics, customized implants, advancements in cementing techniques, and the emergence of hybrid bone cements.





The growing incidence of sports-related injuries is anticipated to boost the expansion of the polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) bone cement market. Sports-related injuries are physical damages sustained during sports or exercise activities, often resulting from high-intensity exercises, insufficient training, or inadequate injury prevention measures. PMMA bone cement is extensively used in orthopedic surgeries to address these injuries, offering essential structural support and stability for fractured or damaged bones. It plays a key role in securing implants during joint replacements or fracture repairs. For example, the Injury Facts report by the National Safety Council indicated that in 2023, injuries related to exercise and exercise equipment increased by 8%, reaching 482,886 from 445,642 in 2022. This rise in injuries is driving the growth of the PMMA bone cement market.



Leading firms in the polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) bone cement sector are concentrating on creating innovative solutions, such as antibiotic-infused bone cement, to aid in the treatment of periprosthetic joint infections (PJI). This specialized bone repair material is embedded with antibiotics to help prevent and manage infections during orthopedic procedures like joint replacements. For example, in August 2024, Heraeus Medical GmbH, a medical technology company based in Germany, introduced the COPAL G+V Dual Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement. This product combines gentamicin and vancomycin, providing extensive antimicrobial protection. It is specifically designed to minimize infection risks in high-risk orthopedic surgeries and ensures targeted antibiotic delivery to enhance postoperative results.



In July 2024, Tecres, an Italian company specializing in PMMA bone cement, entered into a partnership with Wiltrom. This collaboration aims to expand Tecres' distribution network in Europe, with Tecres offering the Tripod-Fix Vertebral Body Augmentation System from Wiltrom in countries such as Spain, Poland, and Switzerland. Wiltrom, a US-based company, focuses on spinal and interbody fixation systems.



Major companies operating in the polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) bone cements market are Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Heraeus Medical GmbH, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Enovis, Merit Medical Systems, Orthofix Inc., Exactech Inc., Mathys AG Bettlach, Summit Medical Group, Aap Implantate AG, Makevale Ltd, OSARTIS GmbH, Cambridge Polymer Group Inc., Teknimed SA, Morulaa HealthTech Pvt. Ltd., Tecres S.p.A., BioMedtrix .



Markets Covered:

By Type: Low Viscosity Cements; Medium Viscosity Cements; High Viscosity Cements

By Application: Joint; Vertebral; Other Applications

By End-Use: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Orthopedic Clinics



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market Characteristics



3. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market Trends and Strategies



4. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Low Viscosity Cements

Medium Viscosity Cements

High Viscosity Cements

6.2. Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Joint

Vertebral

Other Applications

6.3. Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

7. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market Analysis



30. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Cardinal Health Inc.

30.2.2. Johnson & Johnson

30.2.3. Medtronic

30.2.4. Heraeus Medical

30.2.5. Stryker Corporation



31. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

31.2. Enovis

31.3. Merit Medical Systems

31.4. Orthofix Inc.

31.5. Exactech Inc.

31.6. Mathys AG Bettlach

31.7. Summit Medical Group

31.8. Aap Implantate AG

31.9. Makevale Ltd

31.10. OSARTIS GmbH

31.11. Cambridge Polymer Group Inc.

31.12. Teknimed SA

31.13. Morulaa HealthTech Pvt. Ltd.

31.14. Tecres S.P.a.

31.15. BioMedtrix LLC



32. Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market Competitive Benchmarking



33. Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market Competitive Dashboard



34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market



35. Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bone Cements Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies



