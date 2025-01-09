Sogeclair: Yearly Statement H2 2024 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont

Blagnac, France, January 09th 2025-5.35 pm

Yearly Statement H2 2024 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 31 December 2024, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 1 872

Cash balance: €24,521.23

During the 2nd half 2024, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE 18 053 equities €364,232.95 643 equities SALE 18 472 equities €370,623.45 680 equities

You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 28 June 2024, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

Number of shares: 2 291

Cash balance: €18,130.77

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

Number of shares: 3 606

Cash balance: €51,114.70

Alexandre ROBARDEY

Chairman

SOGECLAIR

SA with capital of €3,204,901

Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)

Tel.: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com

335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE





ANNEXE







Purchase Sale Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR Number of transactions Number of equities Equities/Capital in EUR TOTAL 643 18 053 364 232,95 680 18 472 370 623,45 01/07/2024 0 0 0 11 404 7893 02/07/2024 2 49 965,3 7 265 5273,5 03/07/2024 2 53 1054,4 1 22 437,8 04/07/2024 3 132 2624,6 14 415 8338,5 05/07/2024 2 45 921,5 7 162 3312 08/07/2024 5 149 3028,6 0 0 0 09/07/2024 2 50 1016,1 1 12 246 10/07/2024 2 90 1818 15 451 9388 11/07/2024 2 40 880 5 126 2816,8 12/07/2024 6 86 1960,8 2 30 690 15/07/2024 0 0 0 12 312 7377 16/07/2024 13 635 15176,5 7 244 5914,1 17/07/2024 5 182 4439,1 3 123 3016,1 18/07/2024 9 287 6977,1 14 355 8781 19/07/2024 16 544 13249,5 0 0 0 22/07/2024 7 123 2929,6 4 49 1176,9 23/07/2024 8 113 2666,4 4 50 1180 24/07/2024 1 40 944 3 112 2658,1 25/07/2024 6 125 2925 6 130 3075 26/07/2024 5 346 8041,8 12 341 7981,3 29/07/2024 6 170 3919 4 127 2966,9 30/07/2024 8 201 4556,3 6 303 6952,3 31/07/2024 0 0 0 14 400 9199,6 01/08/2024 2 80 1863 13 324 7610,4 02/08/2024 9 275 6386,1 6 25 589,2 05/08/2024 14 445 10094 2 82 1870,4 06/08/2024 4 208 4508,2 10 638 14054,2 07/08/2024 1 16 358,4 12 206 4643,2 08/08/2024 15 741 16501,7 6 191 4450,5 09/08/2024 5 221 4722,2 17 361 7764,8 12/08/2024 3 59 1284,7 5 67 1475,7 13/08/2024 23 668 14426,2 20 391 8558,6 14/08/2024 0 0 0 7 165 3621,5 15/08/2024 3 60 1324 4 123 2720,5 16/08/2024 0 0 0 9 370 8382,7 19/08/2024 8 394 8928,7 3 120 2736 20/08/2024 8 168 3787,1 3 6 136,6 21/08/2024 1 40 904 6 93 2116 22/08/2024 3 38 866,4 4 71 1625,5 23/08/2024 0 0 0 9 141 3228,9 26/08/2024 2 35 801,5 5 72 1665,8 27/08/2024 9 360 8064 4 266 5996,3 28/08/2024 9 401 9034,9 0 0 0 29/08/2024 2 52 1157,4 5 119 2675,4 30/08/2024 1 22 495 1 50 1135 02/09/2024 1 12 272,4 5 74 1687,2 03/09/2024 5 70 1589 2 10 227 04/09/2024 7 106 2379,1 3 53 1202,4 05/09/2024 20 528 11249,7 0 0 0 06/09/2024 8 85 1699,2 4 34 687,4 09/09/2024 3 29 581,6 6 135 2740,5 10/09/2024 3 35 714 2 20 412 11/09/2024 1 22 453,2 2 14 288,4 12/09/2024 4 70 1438 1 7 144,2 13/09/2024 9 169 3423,3 6 100 2024,3 16/09/2024 9 207 4059,1 13 239 4739,65 17/09/2024 6 72 1387,6 1 50 965 18/09/2024 1 4 77,6 2 70 1358 19/09/2024 11 156 2965,9 5 197 3808,2 20/09/2024 5 74 1385 7 97 1855,2 23/09/2024 3 34 622,2 4 62 1146,5 24/09/2024 0 0 0 17 439 8203,15 25/09/2024 1 1 18,8 11 171 3234,3 26/09/2024 0 0 0 12 385 7514,85 27/09/2024 2 115 2293,5 2 25 497,75 30/09/2024 9 230 4547,25 2 24 482,4 01/10/2024 15 576 10987,1 4 127 2492,95 02/10/2024 6 236 4230,85 11 323 5748,55 03/10/2024 7 173 3073,8 1 60 1077 04/10/2024 5 91 1605,5 8 120 2142 07/10/2024 3 50 858 2 31 540,65 08/10/2024 4 72 1246,8 12 369 6456,05 09/10/2024 12 268 4648,7 2 114 1980,4 10/10/2024 2 4 69,8 1 4 70 11/10/2024 10 455 7843,65 7 176 3045,1 14/10/2024 1 35 598,5 2 50 860 15/10/2024 1 47 808,4 2 30 519 16/10/2024 1 28 484,4 8 148 2578,4 17/10/2024 0 0 0 11 338 5981,9 18/10/2024 6 152 2670,2 2 22 386,2 21/10/2024 2 65 1136 4 49 862,4 22/10/2024 5 204 3555,7 2 94 1650,4 23/10/2024 0 0 0 6 210 3615 24/10/2024 7 213 3672,6 2 4 69,6 25/10/2024 5 70 1188,75 2 60 1026,5 28/10/2024 8 268 4547,7 6 367 6333,3 29/10/2024 0 0 0 7 225 3863,5 30/10/2024 3 60 1038 1 79 1374,6 31/10/2024 9 107 1840,55 5 71 1226,05 01/11/2024 0 0 0 6 143 2459,1 04/11/2024 0 0 0 4 87 1513,8 05/11/2024 4 110 1909,65 0 0 0 06/11/2024 0 0 0 17 538 9560,6 07/11/2024 10 238 4331,3 5 116 2133,2 08/11/2024 8 158 2848,4 3 84 1519,6 11/11/2024 0 0 0 6 65 1181,2 12/11/2024 6 144 2601,7 0 0 0 13/11/2024 10 168 2989,7 0 0 0 14/11/2024 2 42 741,3 2 50 884,5 15/11/2024 3 85 1500,25 6 147 2612,3 18/11/2024 5 185 3292,95 4 136 2434,4 19/11/2024 2 40 710 2 114 2037,1 20/11/2024 4 112 2010,35 8 211 3802,8 21/11/2024 7 22 395,4 0 0 0 22/11/2024 2 22 396,9 5 126 2295,3 25/11/2024 0 0 0 6 220 4026 26/11/2024 4 159 2901,9 7 116 2125,8 27/11/2024 12 486 8716,75 0 0 0 28/11/2024 2 50 890 6 190 3398 29/11/2024 3 94 1664,5 6 308 5537,45 02/12/2024 6 145 2602,5 0 0 0 03/12/2024 2 44 783,2 5 90 1614 04/12/2024 18 715 12152,6 12 324 5603,4 05/12/2024 1 40 704 0 0 0 06/12/2024 3 43 753 2 46 806,8 09/12/2024 6 106 1867,55 1 50 885 10/12/2024 1 5 89,5 3 322 5784,8 11/12/2024 6 257 4874 10 410 7862,85 12/12/2024 9 289 5441,8 0 0 0 13/12/2024 13 276 5087,7 0 0 0 16/12/2024 1 10 182 6 200 3640 17/12/2024 3 17 310,1 5 174 3198,85 18/12/2024 5 262 4780,7 5 103 1902,8 19/12/2024 6 166 2999,9 0 0 0 20/12/2024 2 38 678,4 1 28 504 23/12/2024 7 135 2389,7 2 19 338,45 24/12/2024 2 31 543,6 2 28 492,8 27/12/2024 9 337 5744,5 4 220 3851 30/12/2024 6 84 1449,7 7 131 2288,25 31/12/2024 1 2 34,9 4 85 1480,25





Attachment