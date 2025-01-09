Sogeclair: Yearly Statement H2 2024 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont

Blagnac, France, January 09th 2025-5.35 pm

Yearly Statement H2 2024 relative to the liquidity contract placed with Societe de bourse Gilbert Dupont

In respect of the liquidity contract placed by SOGECLAIR with Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, as of 31 December 2024, the average liquidity account figures stood at:

  • Number of shares:  1 872
  • Cash balance: €24,521.23

During the 2nd half 2024, it has been trade a total of:

PURCHASE18 053 equities€364,232.95643 equities
SALE18 472 equities€370,623.45680 equities

You are reminded that at the time of the last half-yearly statement as of 28 June 2024, the average liquidity account figures stood at: 

  • Number of shares: 2 291
  • Cash balance: €18,130.77

You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:

  • Number of shares:  3 606
  • Cash balance: €51,114.70

Alexandre ROBARDEY
Chairman

SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,204,901
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Tel.: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE  


ANNEXE



 PurchaseSale
 Number of transactionsNumber of equitiesEquities/Capital in EURNumber of transactionsNumber of equitiesEquities/Capital in EUR
TOTAL64318 053364 232,9568018 472370 623,45
01/07/2024000114047893
02/07/2024249965,372655273,5
03/07/20242531054,4122437,8
04/07/202431322624,6144158338,5
05/07/2024245921,571623312
08/07/202451493028,6000
09/07/20242501016,1112246
10/07/20242901818154519388
11/07/202424088051262816,8
12/07/20246861960,8230690
15/07/2024000123127377
16/07/20241363515176,572445914,1
17/07/202451824439,131233016,1
18/07/202492876977,1143558781
19/07/20241654413249,5000
22/07/202471232929,64491176,9
23/07/202481132666,44501180
24/07/202414094431122658,1
25/07/20246125292561303075
26/07/202453468041,8123417981,3
29/07/20246170391941272966,9
30/07/202482014556,363036952,3
31/07/2024000144009199,6
01/08/20242801863133247610,4
02/08/202492756386,1625589,2
05/08/202414445100942821870,4
06/08/202442084508,21063814054,2
07/08/2024116358,4122064643,2
08/08/20241574116501,761914450,5
09/08/202452214722,2173617764,8
12/08/20243591284,75671475,7
13/08/20242366814426,2203918558,6
14/08/202400071653621,5
15/08/2024360132441232720,5
16/08/202400093708382,7
19/08/202483948928,731202736
20/08/202481683787,136136,6
21/08/20241409046932116
22/08/2024338866,44711625,5
23/08/202400091413228,9
26/08/2024235801,55721665,8
27/08/20249360806442665996,3
28/08/202494019034,9000
29/08/20242521157,451192675,4
30/08/20241224951501135
02/09/2024112272,45741687,2
03/09/20245701589210227
04/09/202471062379,13531202,4
05/09/20242052811249,7000
06/09/20248851699,2434687,4
09/09/2024329581,661352740,5
10/09/2024335714220412
11/09/2024122453,2214288,4
12/09/2024470143817144,2
13/09/202491693423,361002024,3
16/09/202492074059,1132394739,65
17/09/20246721387,6150965
18/09/20241477,62701358
19/09/2024111562965,951973808,2
20/09/202457413857971855,2
23/09/2024334622,24621146,5
24/09/2024000174398203,15
25/09/20241118,8111713234,3
26/09/2024000123857514,85
27/09/202421152293,5225497,75
30/09/202492304547,25224482,4
01/10/20241557610987,141272492,95
02/10/202462364230,85113235748,55
03/10/202471733073,81601077
04/10/20245911605,581202142
07/10/2024350858231540,65
08/10/20244721246,8123696456,05
09/10/2024122684648,721141980,4
10/10/20242469,81470
11/10/2024104557843,6571763045,1
14/10/2024135598,5250860
15/10/2024147808,4230519
16/10/2024128484,481482578,4
17/10/2024000113385981,9
18/10/202461522670,2222386,2
21/10/20242651136449862,4
22/10/202452043555,72941650,4
23/10/202400062103615
24/10/202472133672,62469,6
25/10/20245701188,752601026,5
28/10/202482684547,763676333,3
29/10/202400072253863,5
30/10/202436010381791374,6
31/10/202491071840,555711226,05
01/11/202400061432459,1
04/11/20240004871513,8
05/11/202441101909,65000
06/11/2024000175389560,6
07/11/2024102384331,351162133,2
08/11/202481582848,43841519,6
11/11/20240006651181,2
12/11/202461442601,7000
13/11/2024101682989,7000
14/11/2024242741,3250884,5
15/11/20243851500,2561472612,3
18/11/202451853292,9541362434,4
19/11/202424071021142037,1
20/11/202441122010,3582113802,8
21/11/2024722395,4000
22/11/2024222396,951262295,3
25/11/202400062204026
26/11/202441592901,971162125,8
27/11/2024124868716,75000
28/11/202425089061903398
29/11/20243941664,563085537,45
02/12/202461452602,5000
03/12/2024244783,25901614
04/12/20241871512152,6123245603,4
05/12/2024140704000
06/12/2024343753246806,8
09/12/202461061867,55150885
10/12/20241589,533225784,8
11/12/202462574874104107862,85
12/12/202492895441,8000
13/12/2024132765087,7000
16/12/202411018262003640
17/12/2024317310,151743198,85
18/12/202452624780,751031902,8
19/12/202461662999,9000
20/12/2024238678,4128504
23/12/202471352389,7219338,45
24/12/2024231543,6228492,8
27/12/202493375744,542203851
30/12/20246841449,771312288,25
31/12/20241234,94851480,25


