Alaris Equity Partners Announces Board Member Appointment

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (the “Trust” or “Alaris”) (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Felix-Etienne Lebel to the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) effective Thursday, January 9, 2025.

“We are delighted to welcome Felix to the Alaris Board. Felix has a long track record in originating and managing successful private equity investments. He brings a wealth of experience in managing third party institutional assets in our industry and is a proven director of other successful companies.” said Peter Grosskopf, Chair of the Board, Alaris.

Mr. Lebel is the Founder and Managing Partner of Rowanwood Equity, a Toronto based investment firm. Prior to that, he spent 13 years at Birch Hill Equity Partners, a leading mid-market private equity fund, where he was a Partner and served on the investment committee. He currently sits on the board of Midland Appliance, Morningside Capital, and the advisory board of Sherweb. Over his career, he has been actively involved in sourcing, executing and exiting investments and played an active role on the boards of many companies including Softchoice Corporation (Chair and Lead Independent Director), Citron Hygiene (Chair), Groupe Maskatel (Chair), Sigma Systems and Harbour Air Seaplanes. He has experience investing across various b2b and b2c sectors including IT Solutions, software, fixed-route logistics, facility services, equipment rental, manufacturing, fast transit and telecom. Prior to joining Birch Hill, he was at EdgeStone Capital Partners where he was involved with Stephenson’s Rental Services, Porter Airlines and Eurospec Manufacturing. Previously, Mr. Lebel worked in the Investment Banking division of CIBC World Markets where he advised on several M&A transactions including the sale of Sico Paints to Akzo Nobel and the sale of Van Houtte to Littlejohn & Co. Mr. Lebel received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University (Great Distinction) and is a CFA charterholder.

ABOUT ALARIS:

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, provides alternative financing for a diversified group of private businesses ("Private Company Partners") in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for distribution payments to its unitholders. Distributions from the Private Company Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

