OPKO Health to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPK) announced today that management will be participating in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held January 13-16, 2025 at Westin St. Francis hotel in San Francisco. Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and will be presenting on Wednesday, January 15th at 3:00 p.m. Pacific time.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OPKO Health’s website here .

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com .

