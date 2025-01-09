Bectran Appoints John Bagazinski to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bectran, Inc., the industry leader in credit, collections, and accounts receivable management technology, is proud to announce the appointment of John Bagazinski to its Board of Directors. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in IT strategy, enterprise architecture, and business transformation, Bagazinski’s expertise will further propel Bectran’s mission to revolutionize the financial technology landscape.

Bectran has long been synonymous with innovation and customer-centric solutions. The addition of Bagazinski to its Board underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering pioneering technology that addresses the evolving needs of businesses in the credit-to-cash ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to our Board of Directors,” said Louis Ifeguni, CEO of Bectran. “John’s unparalleled experience in enterprise systems and IT strategy will be invaluable as we continue advancing our industry leading solutions. His ability to align technology with business priorities will help drive even greater value for our customers.”

Bagazinski’s extensive career includes pivotal roles at General Motors, Capgemini, and most recently, United Wholesale Mortgage, where he spearheaded transformative projects. Notably, he was a planning advisor for a $170 million enterprise-wide modernization, supporting the design and blueprinting phases of a multi-year global implementation. His proven ability to lead impactful initiatives positions him as a valuable addition to Bectran’s leadership.

“Having worked with Louis in the past, I am deeply aligned with Bectran’s vision and its critical role in transforming credit and risk management processes,” said Bagazinski. “I’m excited to bring my insights to the table, helping to shape product strategies that strengthen Bectran’s position as a market leader in O2C management.”

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Bagazinski is a passionate community leader in Detroit, dedicating his time to supporting the homeless and underserved populations. He holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

Bectran’s continued growth is powered by its ability to attract top-tier talent and leadership, and the addition of John Bagazinski to its Board is a testament to its commitment to innovation and excellence.

About Bectran

Bectran is the premier SaaS platform for Finance Departments, akin to CRM for Sales. Trusted by diverse organizations, from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, we streamline credit processing by over 98%, reducing credit defaults and collection costs. Many businesses rely on Bectran for efficient Accounts Receivable and Collections management, achieving up to 95% cost savings. With rapid onboarding in days, our platform is hailed by credit professionals as the future of credit management. Visit Bectran.com to learn more about financial solutions for your industry.

