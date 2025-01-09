IGM Biosciences Provides Strategic Update on Autoimmunity Pipeline Programs

– Company halting further development of imvotamab (CD20 x CD3) and IGM-2644 (CD38 x CD3) –

– Company reducing its workforce by 73% –

– Cash and investments of $183.8 million (unaudited) as of December 31, 2024 –

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a biotechnology company committed to developing and delivering medicines to treat patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced a strategic update to halt further development of imvotamab, an IgM-based CD20 X CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager, and IGM-2644, an IgM-based CD38 X CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager, for autoimmune diseases.



“Interim data from the Phase 1b studies of imvotamab in rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus show that the depth and consistency of B cell depletion is insufficient to meet our high bar for success,” said Mary Beth Harler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of IGM Biosciences. “Due to these findings, we have decided to discontinue further development of imvotamab. I would like to thank the patients and investigators who have participated in the imvotamab clinical studies as well as our employees for their commitment to transforming the lives of patients living with autoimmune diseases. Concurrent with discontinuation of the imvotamab program, IGM-2644 is also being terminated due to strategic considerations.”

The Company is currently evaluating internal options as well as potential strategic alternatives with the goal of maximizing value for its shareholders. While this internal evaluation and strategic exploration are ongoing, the Company is immediately taking steps, including an approximately 73% reduction in force, to preserve cash. The Company reported cash and investments of approximately $183.8 million (unaudited) as of December 31, 2024.

“I want to thank our colleagues who will be departing from IGM as part of the restructuring and acknowledge their many contributions to our programs,” added Dr. Harler. “We are grateful for their support and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

