Hohem Secures Over $14 Million after a Series B funding round led by Shunwei Capital, Legend Capital, and Xiaomi

Shenzhen, China, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hohem, one of the pioneers in smart imaging, just raised $14 million in a Series B funding round.The round was co-led by Shunwei Capital and Legend Capital, followed by Xiaomi, Yunqi, Cowin Capital, and YM Capital, with Glacier Capital China serving as the exclusive financial advisor for this round. According to official sources this round of funds will be used for the company's product technology R&D, market promotion, and channel development.

Shenzhen Hohem Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as hohem) was founded in 2014 and focuses on the field of AI smart imaging devices. As the pioneer of AI tracking gimbals, hohem is user-oriented and is committed to offering users more effortless and efficient smart capturing experiences by integrating intelligent technology into image capture.

In the past, users primarily viewed handheld gimbal products as tools for professional film and television production. Apart from photographers and other specialized niche users, consumers possessed limited awareness of the versatility and usability of gimbal. However, as smartphone photography and videography capabilities continue to improve, consumer demand for high-quality video content is rising rapidly.

In today's content creation process, in addition to ensuring excellent image-capturing stability at high speeds, hohem observes that with the rapid development of live streaming, short videos, and travel-related scenarios, users need an accompanying photographer to free their hands, truly become the protagonists in their lives, and capture life's wonderful moments.





Hohem Product Matrix (Image Source: Official)

In January 2016, hohem was at the United States's Consumer Electronics Show (CES). It took the lead by launching the world's first smartphone gimbal with a built-in face-tracking app, thereby creating the first AI-tracking gimbal product category. Handheld gimbals have since gradually entered the public eye from their original niche status among professional photography users.

With continued investment in the field of technology, in 2021, hohem innovatively infused on-device AI into smart imaging and released the world's first smartphone gimbal equipped with an on-device AI tracker, enabling portrait tracking imaging in any app without requiring a Bluetooth connection. In October this year, based on the application of new-generation AI technology, hohem launched the world's first AI smartphone gimbal with a touchscreen remote, iSteady M7, which integrates AI screen preview, visual parameter adjustments, and remote touch control as its three main functions.

The iSteady M7 features an innovative split touchscreen controller with an independently developed on-device AI tracker by hohem, pioneering a touch-interactive visual tracking system with AI visual preview. Simply select the target object or subject to achieve rapid recognition and intelligent tracking, greatly expanding creative possibilities and boosting the shooting efficiency and content quality for vloggers, live streamers, and other independent creators.





Hohem iSteady M7 (Image Source: Official)

In addition to professional-grade smartphone gimbals, hohem has also launched gimbals more suited to the general public—iSteady X series and iSteady V series smartphone gimbals. Featuring a lightweight, portable folding design, they greatly enhance user convenience while retaining professional-level stabilization and intelligent interactive functions. This further lowers barriers for users, making high-quality video creation easier.

Chen Min, the founder of hohem, told us, "A smartphone gimbal is a typical tool-type device. It has evolved from a productivity tool for professional photographers and enthusiasts into an everyday image-capturing ‘companion' for the broader consumer market, transitioning from small and convenient, simple and easy-to-use designs to on-device AI integration and innovation. During this process, as an industry pioneer, hohem has continuously advanced the gimbal product category toward greater intelligence and consumerization through ongoing technical innovation and product optimization. In light of the current evolving social dynamics of streaming platforms and broader dissemination trends, we firmly believe that the AI gimbal product category will achieve breakthroughs in a new phase of rapid, wide-reaching growth."





Hohem iSteady V series products (Image Source: Official)

Currently, hohem's overseas market accounts for over 60% of its total revenue. Several of its AI tracking gimbals are available in more than 50 countries and regions globally and, at the same time, have become best sellers in their categories on overseas platforms such as Amazon.





Hohem was at Las Vegas, USA, where it participated in NAB Show 2024 (Image Source: Official)

After this round of financing, the company will significantly increase its R&D investment in AI technology, imaging technology, and high-precision automatic control technology, continually advancing product innovation and rolling out more diverse applications. With innovative product experiences and superior product quality, it aims to drive the global expansion of smart imaging technology.

Investors' Perspectives:

Cheng Tian, Partner at Shunwei Capital, stated that AI technology is currently driving rapid growth in the smart imaging sector, with widespread applications across live streaming, short videos, entertainment, education, and other industries. Future use cases are expected to become even more diverse. The hohem team has demonstrated exceptional capabilities with its extensive R&D foundation in smart imaging products and innovative multi-scenario exploration. We believe that hohem will leverage its leading technical strengths and sharp market insight to provide users with a smarter, more convenient image-capturing experience, ultimately growing into a leading brand in the smart imaging industry.

Henry Ji, Executive Director of Legend Capital, stated that AI is constantly transforming people's lives, and hohem's investment in AI smart imaging helps users capture and share their lives more effectively. More importantly, we are optimistic about the company's young and driven team, as well as their globalized capabilities. We believe they will carve out a strong position in the expansive market and deliver an even more impressive smart imaging interactive experience for users.

Jiang Wen, Partner of Xiaomi Corporation Strategic Investment Department, stated, "The gimbal is a productivity tool and professional accessory for imaging. The hohem team has been deeply engaged in this field for years and holds profound technical expertise and product innovation capabilities. We look forward to the team delivering a next-generation imaging experience for the vast mobile and imaging user community."

Chen Yu, Partner at Yunqi, stated that the demand for video shooting is surging rapidly along with the growth in short videos and live streaming. The hohem team has long focused on user needs, continually innovating in product conceptualization. Not only were they the first to introduce an independent on-device AI tracker, but they will also further elevate AI-powered image capture capabilities in the future, guiding smart imaging hardware from niche to mainstream markets.

Wang Jing, Head of Cowin Capital Intelligent Terminal, stated that Chen Min is precisely the well-rounded founder with a product manager mindset that we have been seeking all this while. He has a keen insight into product conceptualization and user needs and is also extremely talented in operations management. We commend his unwavering dedication and persistence and look forward to the hohem team seizing this AI-enabled smart hardware opportunity to achieve true technological inclusiveness.

