BioV Life Science and Regenerative Medicine International Summit Successfully Concludes, Leading the Future of Regenerative Medicine

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 22, 2024, the "BioV Life Science and Regenerative Medicine International Summit," a significant event in the life sciences field at the end of 2024, successfully concluded in Bangkok, Thailand. Hosted by the BioV Biotechnology Foundation and Avz Fund, BioV, a leader in regenerative medicine and anti-aging fields, has consistently focused on advancing cutting-edge technologies like cell therapy and gene editing. This summit gathered top scientists, medical experts, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders from around the world, who engaged in deep discussions on topics such as gene editing, cell therapy, tissue regeneration, health management, and AI in medical research. Participants explored how interdisciplinary collaboration can drive innovation in medicine and life sciences, laying out a new vision for the development of life sciences in 2025.





The summit not only invited members of the Thai royal family, including the Thai Prince, but also several Nobel laureates, attracting a large number of top scholars and industry experts, who shared their latest research achievements and practical experiences in the biomedical field. The speakers, through keynote speeches and roundtable discussions, explored frontier issues in medicine and discussed future innovation directions.

Nobel Laureates and World-Class Scientists Gather at the Summit

One of the highlights of the summit was the participation of Nobel laureates. Professor Edvard Moser, recipient of the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, member of the Royal Norwegian Academy of Sciences, and Foreign Member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, delivered an outstanding keynote. Known for his groundbreaking research in neuroscience, particularly in the brain's spatial orientation and memory, Moser's speech delved into the latest advancements in neuroscience and explored how the nervous system can integrate with biomedical innovations to shape the future of health management and disease treatment.

Additionally, Nobel laureate Professor George F. Smoot, a renowned physicist and the "Father of Stem Cells," shared his research findings on stem cell environmental regulation and the storage of biological materials. He discussed the interdisciplinary application of physics in life sciences, highlighting the potential of stem cell technology in treating complex diseases and its future prospects.





Nobel laureate Professor Thomas C. Südhof also presented his latest research on cellular transport and discussed its medical applications. His studies revealed mechanisms of signal transmission between nerve cells, providing crucial insights into the pathological mechanisms of neurological diseases.

International Experts Discuss Future Trends in Biomedicine

In addition to Nobel laureates, top experts and scholars from around the world contributed valuable knowledge and insights at the summit. These included Professor Yan Ying from the Cancer Institute of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Dr. Ma Lixin from the School of Medicine at Fudan University, Dr. Shi Lin from the Beijing Nocit Genomics Research Center, and Dr. Chen Lin from Boston University. They shared the latest research results and clinical applications in fields such as gene technology, cell therapy, cancer research, and immunotherapy. Dr. Ma Lixin specifically introduced BioV Biotechnology's groundbreaking solutions for chronic diseases and malignant tumors, sharing numerous successful clinical cases.

Roundtable Discussions on Innovation and Development in the Health Industry

During the roundtable discussions, experts from various fields engaged in deep dialogue about the future development of the health industry. The forum invited several top experts from the global biomedicine field to focus on how the digital era is driving innovation in the biomedical industry and how cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and gene editing are contributing to the smart transformation of health management, disease prevention, and treatment.

Furthermore, the participants discussed global medical technology trends, particularly emphasizing the importance of interdisciplinary and international cooperation. There was unanimous agreement that the biomedicine industry is about to face new opportunities on a global scale, especially in enhancing global health management systems and the widespread adoption of medical technologies.





Looking Ahead: Collaborating to Create a New Medical Industry Ecosystem

The BioV Life Science and Regenerative Medicine International Summit not only provided a valuable platform for exchange but also promoted global medical industry innovation and collaboration. Through the summit, scientists and medical experts from around the world engaged in in-depth dialogue about current frontier issues in science, discussing future development directions for medicine and life sciences.

As technology continues to advance, the biomedicine industry will enter a new stage of development, where interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation will be at the core of driving the industry forward. BioV Biotechnology, in partnership with major scientific research institutions, enterprises, governments, and healthcare organizations, will accelerate the research and application of medical technologies, contributing to the global health sector's prosperity.

Numerous experts and guests expressed their anticipation for more collaboration opportunities in the future, aiming to jointly promote global medical industry innovation and development, and contribute their wisdom and strength to the health and well-being of humanity.

The summit was a key opportunity for BioV to showcase its efforts in regenerative medicine and anti-aging. It also provided a solid platform for others interested in participating in regenerative science research. In the coming year, BioV will continue to focus on regenerative medicine and anti-aging, working with the experts who attended the summit to advance talent development initiatives and cultivate new forces for the industry's long-term growth. The successful hosting of the BioV Life Science and Regenerative Medicine International Summit has not only brought new reflections to the global medical field but has also provided more possibilities for the future development of life sciences, laying a strong foundation for 2025.



