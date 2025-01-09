Zefiro Methane Corp. Releases Updated Corporate Presentation Reflecting 2024 Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”), an environmental services company specializing in methane abatement operations, today announced the release of the Company’s updated corporate presentation. The presentation, which is available to view on the Company’s website, highlights both Zefiro’s most recent corporate milestones that have increased the Company’s profitability and unique commercial approach toward forging the energy sector’s leading environmental remediation services provider.

Specifically, the updated presentation details Zefiro’s:

Zefiro’s prioritization of continued, sustainable commercial growth is in service of scaling operations in a manner that can help more communities across North America confront the proliferation of potentially toxic orphaned oil and gas wells. According to the latest expert estimates, there are millions of unplugged oil and gas wells spread throughout the U.S. These sites can leak methane gas that can be 25 to 85 times as potent as carbon dioxide emissions in terms of trapping heat in the atmosphere, and numerous energy sector analysts have projected that the final cost to permanently seal just the U.S.-based sites could be up to $435 billion .





(Pictured above) A summary of Zefiro Methane Corp.’s updated corporate presentation as currently presented on the Company’s website.

Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs commented, “From day one, Zefiro’s mission statement has been centered upon establishing a new, forward-thinking approach toward confronting one of the world’s most pressing methane emissions issues. We have remained laser-focused on putting our team of well remediation and carbon market specialists in the best possible position for success, and this updated presentation is an important vehicle to share our organizational vision with new swaths of potential investors and partners in the months ahead.”

Zefiro Chief Financial Officer Mohit Gupta commented, “As our team continues finding new pathways toward forging the methane abatement sector’s leading comprehensive service provider, it is critical that we can effectively highlight their successes and Zefiro’s organizational purpose with key stakeholders. Our expert team executing a unique operational blueprint has been central to our accelerating commercial momentum, and we remain firmly committed to sharing this success story with key audiences throughout the global marketplace.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

