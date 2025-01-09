Wabash Again Recognized as One of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

LAFAYETTE, Ind. , Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions for the transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets, has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the third year. Wabash is the only trailer or truck body manufacturer on the 2025 list.

Newsweek and market research company Statista compile this annual list to recognize companies committed to making a positive global impact. Companies are ranked on the list based on their scores in the three pillars of ESG: environmental, social and corporate governance.

“At Wabash, we take pride in fostering safe and inclusive workplaces, driving innovation for sustainable transportation and giving back to our communities,” said Wabash President and CEO Brent Yeagy. “This recognition by Newsweek reflects Wabash’s dedication to advancing responsible practices across our industry. We remain committed to leading the way in safety, sustainability and community impact.”

Wabash has been recognized in recent years with multiple safety and environmental awards. In 2024, the company received two Plant Safety Awards from the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association for its manufacturing operations in San José Iturbide, Mexico, and Cadiz, Kentucky. In Cadiz, for instance, a commitment to the Wabash “Respect for People” ethos helped lead to an 81 percent reduction in the facility’s total recordable incident rate from 2022 to 2024.

Wabash is also leveraging technology to enhance work environments for employees. At its Lafayette, Indiana, facility, which reopened in 2023 after a significant renovation, the company is using targeted automation to optimize safety and the overall worker experience.

As part of its environmental stewardship, Wabash is the only trailer and truck body manufacturer supporting a new U.S. Department of Energy project that aims to help decarbonize commercial transportation. The project will use Wabash’s proprietary EcoNex™ Technology, a composite material designed to enhance thermal efficiency and reduce energy consumption, as part of an effort to integrate high-efficiency solar energy into refrigerated trailers and truck bodies.

More information about Wabash’s commitment to corporate responsibility is available at onewabash.com.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠, and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at onewabash.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Communications

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@onewabash.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Reed

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(765) 490-5664

ryan.reed@onewabash.com