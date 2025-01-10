Transaction in Own Shares

10th January 2025

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:9th January 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:10,244
Lowest price per share (pence):720.00
Highest price per share (pence):736.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):731.6276

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,461,356 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,461,356 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON731.627610,244720.00736.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
09 January 2025 08:08:1386724.00XLON00318040362TRLO1
09 January 2025 08:08:1326724.00XLON00318040363TRLO1
09 January 2025 08:50:04110720.00XLON00318060018TRLO1
09 January 2025 09:33:0028725.00XLON00318078508TRLO1
09 January 2025 09:33:00196725.00XLON00318078509TRLO1
09 January 2025 09:33:00112725.00XLON00318078510TRLO1
09 January 2025 09:33:04105722.00XLON00318078564TRLO1
09 January 2025 09:33:22110722.00XLON00318078795TRLO1
09 January 2025 10:41:0311724.00XLON00318090139TRLO1
09 January 2025 10:42:07201726.00XLON00318090190TRLO1
09 January 2025 10:42:0711726.00XLON00318090191TRLO1
09 January 2025 10:42:0756726.00XLON00318090192TRLO1
09 January 2025 10:54:36110729.00XLON00318090614TRLO1
09 January 2025 11:05:36115729.00XLON00318090997TRLO1
09 January 2025 11:05:40115728.00XLON00318091000TRLO1
09 January 2025 12:07:20108730.00XLON00318093173TRLO1
09 January 2025 12:37:22217730.00XLON00318094206TRLO1
09 January 2025 12:51:02113730.00XLON00318094646TRLO1
09 January 2025 12:51:02113730.00XLON00318094647TRLO1
09 January 2025 13:48:2637731.00XLON00318096203TRLO1
09 January 2025 13:48:2678731.00XLON00318096205TRLO1
09 January 2025 13:57:50245731.00XLON00318096497TRLO1
09 January 2025 13:57:50206731.00XLON00318096498TRLO1
09 January 2025 13:57:50528731.00XLON00318096500TRLO1
09 January 2025 14:27:40108730.00XLON00318097388TRLO1
09 January 2025 14:27:40324730.00XLON00318097389TRLO1
09 January 2025 14:27:40102730.00XLON00318097390TRLO1
09 January 2025 14:28:09150732.00XLON00318097404TRLO1
09 January 2025 14:28:09113732.00XLON00318097405TRLO1
09 January 2025 14:31:0924733.00XLON00318097483TRLO1
09 January 2025 14:32:1188734.00XLON00318097520TRLO1
09 January 2025 14:32:11200735.00XLON00318097521TRLO1
09 January 2025 14:32:11116735.00XLON00318097522TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:14:06325736.00XLON00318099453TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:14:06210736.00XLON00318099454TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:14:06314736.00XLON00318099455TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:14:0662736.00XLON00318099456TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:14:0690736.00XLON00318099458TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:14:06235736.00XLON00318099460TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:14:06206736.00XLON00318099462TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:14:06206736.00XLON00318099464TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:14:06206736.00XLON00318099466TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:14:0683736.00XLON00318099468TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:14:0674736.00XLON00318099470TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:14:06432735.00XLON00318099471TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:14:06108735.00XLON00318099472TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:14:07218734.00XLON00318099474TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:14:11112733.00XLON00318099475TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:15:04106732.00XLON00318099523TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:15:04106732.00XLON00318099524TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:15:09109731.00XLON00318099530TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:24:49565732.00XLON00318099977TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:28:37109732.00XLON00318100191TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:29:03110732.00XLON00318100200TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:29:29108732.00XLON00318100232TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:30:37109732.00XLON00318100254TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:31:01109732.00XLON00318100276TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:32:17102732.00XLON00318100332TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:32:174732.00XLON00318100333TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:48:37211731.00XLON00318101115TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:48:37105731.00XLON00318101116TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:51:06211731.00XLON00318101240TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:51:08105731.00XLON00318101244TRLO1
09 January 2025 15:52:56119732.00XLON00318101346TRLO1
09 January 2025 16:00:22105731.00XLON00318101748TRLO1
09 January 2025 16:00:22105731.00XLON00318101749TRLO1
09 January 2025 16:04:13110730.00XLON00318101952TRLO1
09 January 2025 16:04:1366730.00XLON00318101953TRLO1
09 January 2025 16:11:4544730.00XLON00318102442TRLO1
09 January 2025 16:11:4566730.00XLON00318102443TRLO1
09 January 2025 16:13:03112730.00XLON00318102501TRLO1
09 January 2025 16:14:03106729.00XLON00318102542TRLO1
09 January 2025 16:14:0399729.00XLON00318102543TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970