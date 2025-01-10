10th January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 9th January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,244 Lowest price per share (pence): 720.00 Highest price per share (pence): 736.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 731.6276

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,461,356 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,461,356 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 731.6276 10,244 720.00 736.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 09 January 2025 08:08:13 86 724.00 XLON 00318040362TRLO1 09 January 2025 08:08:13 26 724.00 XLON 00318040363TRLO1 09 January 2025 08:50:04 110 720.00 XLON 00318060018TRLO1 09 January 2025 09:33:00 28 725.00 XLON 00318078508TRLO1 09 January 2025 09:33:00 196 725.00 XLON 00318078509TRLO1 09 January 2025 09:33:00 112 725.00 XLON 00318078510TRLO1 09 January 2025 09:33:04 105 722.00 XLON 00318078564TRLO1 09 January 2025 09:33:22 110 722.00 XLON 00318078795TRLO1 09 January 2025 10:41:03 11 724.00 XLON 00318090139TRLO1 09 January 2025 10:42:07 201 726.00 XLON 00318090190TRLO1 09 January 2025 10:42:07 11 726.00 XLON 00318090191TRLO1 09 January 2025 10:42:07 56 726.00 XLON 00318090192TRLO1 09 January 2025 10:54:36 110 729.00 XLON 00318090614TRLO1 09 January 2025 11:05:36 115 729.00 XLON 00318090997TRLO1 09 January 2025 11:05:40 115 728.00 XLON 00318091000TRLO1 09 January 2025 12:07:20 108 730.00 XLON 00318093173TRLO1 09 January 2025 12:37:22 217 730.00 XLON 00318094206TRLO1 09 January 2025 12:51:02 113 730.00 XLON 00318094646TRLO1 09 January 2025 12:51:02 113 730.00 XLON 00318094647TRLO1 09 January 2025 13:48:26 37 731.00 XLON 00318096203TRLO1 09 January 2025 13:48:26 78 731.00 XLON 00318096205TRLO1 09 January 2025 13:57:50 245 731.00 XLON 00318096497TRLO1 09 January 2025 13:57:50 206 731.00 XLON 00318096498TRLO1 09 January 2025 13:57:50 528 731.00 XLON 00318096500TRLO1 09 January 2025 14:27:40 108 730.00 XLON 00318097388TRLO1 09 January 2025 14:27:40 324 730.00 XLON 00318097389TRLO1 09 January 2025 14:27:40 102 730.00 XLON 00318097390TRLO1 09 January 2025 14:28:09 150 732.00 XLON 00318097404TRLO1 09 January 2025 14:28:09 113 732.00 XLON 00318097405TRLO1 09 January 2025 14:31:09 24 733.00 XLON 00318097483TRLO1 09 January 2025 14:32:11 88 734.00 XLON 00318097520TRLO1 09 January 2025 14:32:11 200 735.00 XLON 00318097521TRLO1 09 January 2025 14:32:11 116 735.00 XLON 00318097522TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:14:06 325 736.00 XLON 00318099453TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:14:06 210 736.00 XLON 00318099454TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:14:06 314 736.00 XLON 00318099455TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:14:06 62 736.00 XLON 00318099456TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:14:06 90 736.00 XLON 00318099458TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:14:06 235 736.00 XLON 00318099460TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:14:06 206 736.00 XLON 00318099462TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:14:06 206 736.00 XLON 00318099464TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:14:06 206 736.00 XLON 00318099466TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:14:06 83 736.00 XLON 00318099468TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:14:06 74 736.00 XLON 00318099470TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:14:06 432 735.00 XLON 00318099471TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:14:06 108 735.00 XLON 00318099472TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:14:07 218 734.00 XLON 00318099474TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:14:11 112 733.00 XLON 00318099475TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:15:04 106 732.00 XLON 00318099523TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:15:04 106 732.00 XLON 00318099524TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:15:09 109 731.00 XLON 00318099530TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:24:49 565 732.00 XLON 00318099977TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:28:37 109 732.00 XLON 00318100191TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:29:03 110 732.00 XLON 00318100200TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:29:29 108 732.00 XLON 00318100232TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:30:37 109 732.00 XLON 00318100254TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:31:01 109 732.00 XLON 00318100276TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:32:17 102 732.00 XLON 00318100332TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:32:17 4 732.00 XLON 00318100333TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:48:37 211 731.00 XLON 00318101115TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:48:37 105 731.00 XLON 00318101116TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:51:06 211 731.00 XLON 00318101240TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:51:08 105 731.00 XLON 00318101244TRLO1 09 January 2025 15:52:56 119 732.00 XLON 00318101346TRLO1 09 January 2025 16:00:22 105 731.00 XLON 00318101748TRLO1 09 January 2025 16:00:22 105 731.00 XLON 00318101749TRLO1 09 January 2025 16:04:13 110 730.00 XLON 00318101952TRLO1 09 January 2025 16:04:13 66 730.00 XLON 00318101953TRLO1 09 January 2025 16:11:45 44 730.00 XLON 00318102442TRLO1 09 January 2025 16:11:45 66 730.00 XLON 00318102443TRLO1 09 January 2025 16:13:03 112 730.00 XLON 00318102501TRLO1 09 January 2025 16:14:03 106 729.00 XLON 00318102542TRLO1 09 January 2025 16:14:03 99 729.00 XLON 00318102543TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970