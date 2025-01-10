United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Research Report 2024: Market to Grow by $500 Million, Growth Fueled by Need for Early and Accurate Disease Diagnosis

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market was valued at USD 0.88 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.38 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.39%

The United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Coils Market is a dynamic and essential component of the country's healthcare industry. MRI coils, also known as radiofrequency coils, are instrumental in the functioning of MRI machines, enhancing the quality and accuracy of imaging procedures. These coils are integral to capturing detailed anatomical and functional information for a wide range of medical applications, from diagnosing injuries and diseases to guiding surgical interventions.







In recent years, the United States MRI Coils Market has witnessed significant growth and innovation. The market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for early and accurate diagnosis, and a growing aging population. Healthcare providers are continually investing in advanced MRI equipment, including state-of-the-art coils, to ensure they can offer high-quality diagnostic services. One notable trend in the market is the development of specialized MRI coils tailored to specific anatomical areas or clinical applications. Neurovascular coils, cardiac coils, breast coils, and musculoskeletal coils are just a few examples of these specialized offerings.



These coils are designed to optimize image quality and diagnostic accuracy for particular regions of interest, contributing to better patient outcomes. Furthermore, ongoing research and development activities in the United States are fostering innovation in MRI coil technology. These efforts aim to improve the sensitivity and specificity of MRI imaging while reducing scan times and enhancing patient comfort. Additionally, the market is witnessing a shift towards the adoption of more efficient and versatile multi-channel coils, which enable parallel imaging and deliver better image quality.

Specialized Coils for Enhanced Imaging



The United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Coils Market is experiencing a significant boost due to the growing trend of specialized coils designed for enhanced imaging. Specialized MRI coils, tailored to specific anatomical areas or clinical applications, have emerged as game-changers in the field of diagnostic imaging. These coils are finely tuned to optimize image quality and diagnostic accuracy for particular regions of interest, such as neurovascular, cardiac, breast, and musculoskeletal areas.



Growing Emphasis on Early Diagnosis



The growing emphasis on early diagnosis is a driving force behind the expanding United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Coils Market. Timely and accurate diagnosis is paramount in healthcare, as it significantly impacts treatment outcomes and patient well-being. MRI technology, when coupled with advanced coils, is playing a crucial role in meeting the demand for early diagnosis. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and neurological disorders, has underscored the importance of detecting and addressing health issues in their earliest stages.



Segmental Insights



Based on the Product, Radiofrequency Coil emerged as the dominant segment in the United States market for United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market in 2023. Radiofrequency coils, often referred to as RF coils, are essential components of an MRI system. They serve as the primary source of radiofrequency signals used for excitation and reception during the imaging process. Without these coils, MRI scans would not be possible. The RF coils are integral to the basic functioning of an MRI machine, making them a fundamental and indispensable component.



RF coils significantly impact image quality and resolution in MRI scans. These coils are designed to transmit radiofrequency pulses into the patient's body and receive the resulting signals, which are then converted into detailed images. The sensitivity, design, and quality of the RF coils directly affect the clarity and accuracy of the images obtained. High-quality RF coils produce sharper and more detailed images, which are vital for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.



Application Insights



Based on the Application, Neurology emerged as the dominant segment in the United States market for United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market in 2022. Ongoing research in the field of neurology, including the study of brain connectivity, neural pathways, and functional brain mapping, relies heavily on MRI technology.

Neuroimaging using MRI is highly versatile. It can be employed for a wide range of neurological assessments, from identifying structural abnormalities to functional studies like functional MRI (fMRI) for mapping brain activity. Specialized neurovascular coils and head coils have been developed to optimize image quality and sensitivity for neurological applications.



The broad spectrum of applications within neurology makes MRI coils tailored for this field in high demand. neurological conditions, require precise and early diagnosis for effective treatment and management. Neuroimaging is a cornerstone of diagnosing and monitoring neurological disorders, and MRI is a preferred modality due to its non-invasive nature and superior soft tissue contrast. The demand for advanced MRI technology, including specialized coils for neuroimaging, is continually rising to address these healthcare challenges.



Regional Insights



Mid-West emerged as the dominant region in the United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market in 2023, holding the largest market share. The Midwest region has a significant and diverse patient population, requiring extensive healthcare services. Access to advanced diagnostic tools like MRI is crucial in providing quality healthcare.

The demand for MRI coils in the Midwest is driven by the region's commitment to delivering comprehensive and accessible healthcare services. The Midwest region boasts a robust manufacturing and technological infrastructure. This infrastructure supports the production and development of MRI coils, enabling local manufacturers to meet the demand for high-quality coils efficiently. The presence of these manufacturing facilities in the region further cements the Midwest's dominant role in the MRI Coils Market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered United States

Key Market Players

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare Technologies, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

ESAOTE SPA

MR Instruments, Inc.

RAPID MR INTERNATIONAL, LLC.

SCANMED, LLC.

Bruker Corporation

Hologic Inc.

United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market, By Product:

Radiofrequency Coil

Gradient Coil

United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market, By Application:

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Spine & Musculoskeletal

Pediatric

Breast

Abdominal

Others

United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market, By End-use:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market, By Region:

North-East

Mid-west

West

South

