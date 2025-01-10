$8.5+ Bn Data Center UPS Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts, 2019-2029: Shift Towards Lithium-Ion Batteries for Enhanced Efficiency

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center UPS Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Data Center UPS Market was valued at USD 5.42 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 8.53 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.85%

The primary function of a Data Center UPS is to supply power during an interruption in the main power source, allowing the data center to either switch to an alternative power source or shut down systems in a controlled manner. This system typically includes batteries, inverters, and other electrical components that store energy and release it when necessary. With the rise of cloud computing, big data, and the increasing reliance on online services, the need for data centers has skyrocketed, consequently driving the demand for robust and efficient power protection systems like Data Center UPS.





As organizations continue to rely heavily on data centers to handle vast amounts of information and support critical operations, the risk of power disruptions becomes more significant, thus amplifying the need for UPS systems to ensure uninterrupted power supply and mitigate any potential damage. The growing shift towards digitalization, e-commerce, and the Internet of Things has led to a rise in the volume of data processed and stored in these facilities, increasing the dependence on power backup solutions. As the energy efficiency and performance of UPS systems improve, companies are increasingly investing in these technologies to reduce energy consumption and improve the overall reliability of their data centers.



The market for Data Center UPS is also experiencing growth due to the expansion of the renewable energy sector, which requires hybrid systems that integrate both traditional and renewable power sources. In addition, advancements in technology have led to the development of more compact and scalable UPS solutions, making it easier for businesses of all sizes to adopt these systems.

With the rapid expansion of data center infrastructure worldwide, driven by the demand for faster and more reliable digital services, the Data Center UPS market is poised to see continuous growth, driven by the increasing need for operational continuity, energy efficiency, and protection against power disruptions. As data centers become more sophisticated and widespread, the market for UPS solutions will continue to rise, driven by innovations in power protection technology and the increasing dependence on uninterrupted power supply to support global digital infrastructure.

Shift Towards Lithium-Ion Batteries for Enhanced Efficiency



One of the most prominent trends in the Data Center UPS market is the shift from traditional lead-acid batteries to more advanced lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries offer several advantages over lead-acid batteries, including higher energy density, longer lifespan, faster recharge times, and better overall efficiency. These benefits are particularly significant for data centers, which require reliable, long-duration power backup to maintain continuous operations during outages. Lithium-ion batteries also occupy less space, making them ideal for high-density data centers where space optimization is crucial.

Power Output Insights



501-1000 kVA segment held the largest market share in the Data Center UPS market in 2023 and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This power range is well-suited for medium to large data centers, which are experiencing rapid growth driven by the rising demand for cloud computing, data storage, and digital services. The 501-1000 kVA segment strikes a balance between performance, energy efficiency, and cost, making it the preferred option for a wide variety of data centers that require reliable power backup without the need for excessively large, expensive systems.



The growth of industries such as e-commerce, digital transformation, and data-intensive technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning is driving the expansion of data centers that require this level of power. Advancements in UPS technologies, such as the adoption of lithium-ion batteries and energy-efficient designs, have made the 501-1000 kVA segment even more attractive by improving overall performance and reducing operational costs. As data centers continue to scale up to handle increasing demands for data processing and storage, this segment is expected to retain its dominance, thanks to its broad applicability, scalability, and cost-effectiveness for modern data center operators.



Regional Insights



North America dominated the Data Center UPS market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. North America, particularly the United States, is home to some of the largest and most advanced data centers globally, driven by the continuous growth of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things. The region's robust digital infrastructure, along with the increasing demand for reliable and uninterrupted power supply for critical data processing and storage, has led to a high adoption rate of Data Center UPS systems.



The presence of key technology companies and major players in the data center industry, along with substantial investments in data center expansion, continue to fuel the demand for these systems. Stringent regulatory requirements related to data security, business continuity, and energy efficiency are prompting companies to adopt advanced power backup solutions to meet compliance standards. North America's focus on technological advancements, such as the integration of renewable energy sources and energy-efficient systems, also plays a pivotal role in maintaining the region's dominance. The increasing reliance on digital platforms, growing data volumes, and the rapid expansion of cloud services ensure that North America will remain a significant contributor to the Data Center UPS market during the forecast period.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Eaton Corporation plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

AMETEK, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Data Center UPS Market, By Power Output:

Below 500 kVA

501-1000 kVA

1001-1500 kVA

Above 1500 kVA

Data Center UPS Market, By Topology:

Single-Phase UPS

Three-Phase UPS

Modular UPS

Data Center UPS Market, By Application:

Data Centers

Telecom Centers

Industrial Applications

Healthcare Facilities

Oil & Gas Facilities

Data Center UPS Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Vietnam

South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

Chile

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Israel

