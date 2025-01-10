Cancer Immunotherapy Global Market Overview 2023-2030, Competitive Analysis of Amgen, AstraZeneca,Bayer, BMS, Eli Lilly, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GSK, Immunocore, J&J, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Immunotherapy - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cancer Immunotherapy is estimated at US$135.2 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to post a CAGR of 9.8% during the 2024-2030 analysis period and stand at a projected US$236.9 billion by 2030.



The global cancer immunotherapy market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide, leading to a growing demand for more effective treatment options. Oncolytic viral therapies and cancer vaccines use viruses to specifically target and destroy cancer cells, while Checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-T cell therapies are increasingly employed to treat lung cancer and melanoma.





These therapies stimulate immune responses and are gaining attention due to their precise targeting and reduced side effects, further driving market demand. Advancements in biotechnology, including gene editing and bioinformatics, have enabled the development of personalized and efficient therapies. Additionally, investments in research and development and a supportive regulatory environment have accelerated the introduction of innovative treatments.



Cancer Immunotherapy Regional Market Analysis



North America dominates the market and is expected to hold an estimated share of 43.7% in 2024, primarily due to the increasing demand for advanced treatment options, a strong presence of major market players, and substantial investments in research and development. The United States leads this growth with favorable reimbursement policies and advanced healthcare infrastructure, which facilitates the adoption of immunotherapies. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market, with a projected CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.



This growth is driven by a rising population of cancer patients, increased healthcare expenditures, and a growing awareness of innovative therapies in countries such as China and India. Government efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure and a growing private sector are further driving this expansion, addressing the critical need for effective cancer treatments in both regions.



Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis by Product



The Monoclonal Antibodies segment dominates the cancer immunotherapy market, holding a projected share of 55.9% in 2024. This dominance is driven by growing R&D investments in bispecific, conjugated, and naked antigen-binding antibodies, which have created new growth opportunities in oncology therapeutics. These antibodies enhance adaptive immunity and specifically target cancer antigens, resulting in improved therapeutic outcomes with reduced side effects. In contrast, the Oncolytic Viral Therapies and Cancer Vaccines segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, with a projected CAGR of 11.8% during the analysis period 2024-2030, despite facing challenges like immunogenicity and immunosuppression in tumor environments.



Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis by Application



The lung cancer application is anticipated to maintain its dominant position by holding the largest market share of 13.8% in 2024. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of lung cancer, primarily due to increased smoking and the popularity of harmful products such as e-cigarettes. As the leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally, lung cancer requires immunotherapy treatments to manage the advanced stages of the disease.



Meanwhile, the breast cancer application is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, with a projected CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030, driven by the high prevalence of breast cancer, ongoing research and development efforts, and increased investments by leading players to develop novel therapeutics. The rising number of breast cancer cases among women globally further fuels this segment's expansion.



Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis by End-User



The Hospitals & Clinics segment is the largest end-user market, with an estimated share of 49.8% in 2024, primarily driven by the rising incidence of cancer, increased treatment rates, improved awareness, and the availability of immunotherapy treatments across numerous hospitals. The segment's significance is further strengthened by the growing number of hospital admissions for cancer treatment and the increased adoption of advanced therapies. Conversely, the Cancer Research Centers segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of 10.9% during the analysis period from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by increasing investments in cancer research from corporate and government organizations, along with advancements in immunotherapy treatments.



Cancer Immunotherapy Market Report Scope



This global report on Cancer Immunotherapy analyzes the market based on product, application, and end-users. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 256 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $135.2 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $236.9 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

2021-2023 Base Year: 2023

2023 Forecast Period: 2024-2030

2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$

Key Global Players

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GSK Plc

Immunocore Holdings Plc

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Rest of World

Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Product

Monoclonal Antibodies

Oncolytic Viral Therapies & Cancer Vaccines

Checkpoint Inhibitors & Immunomodulators

Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Application

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Skin Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Others (Including Blood, Ovarian, Cervical, Kidney, Liver, Bladder, Pancreatic, and other cancers)

Cancer Immunotherapy Market by End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Cancer Research Centers

Other End-Users (Including Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and Homecare settings)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/laybnz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment