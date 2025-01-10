E-Hailing Market Forecasts 2025-2030, Competitive Analysis of Uber, Lyft, Didi Chuxing Technology, Ola Cabs, MyCar, Grad, Gojek, Bolt, Wingz, Gett, Cabify, Maxim Service, BlaBlaCar, Free Now, Indecab

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Hailing Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global e-hailing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.12% over the forecast period, from US$114.981 billion in 2025 to US$325.345 billion by 2030.

The growing traffic congestion in countries has negatively impacted the scale of owning private vehicles, which is accelerating the demand and usage of e-hailing services. Further, the upsurge in internet penetration in coordination with the growing technological advancements has potentially propelled the market expansion. According to the World Population Review, around 4.9 billion individuals worldwide were actively using the Internet in 2022, which accounts for 69% of the total population and a yearly rise of 4% in new Internet users.





Additionally, according to Our World Data report on Urbanization, the urban population is rising at a higher rate and is estimated to rise from 4.38 billion in 2022 to 5.17 billion by 2030. Further, urban regions are predicted to become the home of over two-thirds of the world's population by 2050, with urban area shares estimated to rise largely across all nations. This increase will demand more convenient and affordable transportation options, contributing to a rise in the market.



Furthermore, the increased consumer convenience with easy mobility options provided through e-hailing has made mobility companies expand their services through investments and new launches in other regions.



Global e-hailing market drivers



Rising traffic congestion is expected to bolster the demand for the e-hailing market.



The growing number of vehicles on the road, improper public transport availability, and poor driving habits are some of the common causes of traffic congestion. Growing population coupled with rapid urbanization are expected to further increase the scale of traffic congestion, especially in major countries such as the USA, India, and China. According to the World Bank's data, in 2022, India's urban population stood at 508.37 million, while China also recorded a rise in its urban population to 897.58 million in 2022.



Moreover, according to the ACEA report on World new motor vehicle registrations of May 2023, India had a constant increase of 24.1%, with 4,741 new vehicle units registered in 2022, a rise from 3,820 units in 2021. In addition, about 82 million motor vehicles are sold worldwide every year. The European Union accounted for 13.3% of all motor vehicle registrations, with about 11 million new vehicles sold yearly.



In addition, e-hailing enables passengers to travel from their homes to workplaces and vice-versa at a much lower rate and greater convenience. Owing to this, the need to use personal transport for traveling is expected to witness slow growth, thereby reducing the overall number of personal vehicles on the road and reducing traffic congestion. Such benefits provided by e-hailing will positively impact the market demand in major economies such as India and China.



Global e-hailing market geographical outlook



Geography-wise, the market of Global e-hailings is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The growth of e-hailing services in developed economies such as the United States will be impacted in a significant manner with increased adoption of the internet and higher proliferation of devices such as smartphones. Further, the rising demand for on-demand services serves as a perfect substitute for customers who look for alternatives to rental cars or other traditional modes. Therefore, this will result in lucrative prospects for ride-sharing across the country till the projected period.



Furthermore, efforts by major companies to develop sustainable modes of transportation, such as electric vehicles on their e-hailing platforms, are likely to emerge as a key trend in upcoming years. For instance, in 2022, Uber tripled the number of electric vehicles on its riding platform in regards to its milestone of connecting 31 million unique riders with a ride inelectric vehicles. This also aligns with the company's commitment to emerge as a zero-emission mobility platform in North America and Europe regions by 2040.



Moreover, in 2024, Minneapolis, United States, announced a deal with Uber and Lyft related to an increase in driver wages and improved working conditions. Such interventions will attract more drivers to participate in e-hailing platforms, thereby expanding services for customers.



Additionally, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association's estimate, the new vehicle share in total dealership sales in the country has increased and reached 53.6% in 2023 compared to 49.7% in 2022. With the rise in new vehicle ownership across the country, e-hailing services in the country will expand, contributing to market growth until the forecast period.



Nonetheless, with the growth of EV popularity, the e-hailing market will get a boost in the country with greater integration of EVs into ride-hailing fleets, thereby catering to the needs of environment-conscious customers. For instance, Tesla vehicles such as Model 3 and Model Y are known to be the most preferred choice among e-hailing companies mainly due to their inclusion of advanced technological features.



What do businesses use our reports for?



Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive Intelligence

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $114.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $325.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.1% Regions Covered Global

Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Uber Technologies Inc.

Lyft Inc.

Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

Ola Cabs

MyCar

Grad Holding Inc.

Gojek

Bolt

Wingz

Gett

Cabify

Maxim Service

BlaBlaCar

Free Now

Indecab Technology Services Pvt. Ltd.

By Vehicle Type

Cars

Three Wheelers

Two Wheelers

By End-users

Personal Use

Business

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1pu5me

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment