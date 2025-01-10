SuperWalk Makes Strategic Move with HashKey Exchange Listing to Drive Global Expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperWalk (GRND), a pioneering 'Move-to-Earn' platform that integrates fitness and blockchain innovation, has officially listed its utility token, GRND, on the globally renowned HashKey Exchange. This strategic development marks a pivotal step in SuperWalk’s mission to strengthen its international presence, enhance liquidity, and accelerate adoption across global markets. By leveraging HashKey’s extensive network, SuperWalk is set to attract institutional and retail investors, further bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3 economies.

SuperWalk has demonstrated consistent growth and innovation, establishing itself as a key player in blockchain-powered fitness solutions. Launched as a platform that rewards users for physical activity, SuperWalk motivates healthier lifestyles while integrating advanced blockchain features. It offers both free and NFT-based modes, allowing users to earn rewards, access leaderboards, and participate in events while building a strong sense of community. With successful integration into the Arbitrum ecosystem and the launch of a mini dApp within the LINE app, the platform continues to push boundaries in delivering user-centric technologies. The GRND token underpins SuperWalk’s ecosystem, serving as a medium for transactions, rewards, and advertising monetization, reinforcing its utility and scalability for future growth.

Building on this foundation, SuperWalk aims to empower its community through enhanced governance frameworks by 2025. Decentralized decision-making mechanisms will allow users to actively shape the platform’s development. Alongside governance improvements, SuperWalk plans to scale its advertising monetization strategies, expand B2B partnerships, and solidify its role as a leader in blockchain-powered fitness innovation. The HashKey listing acts as a springboard for global expansion, enabling the platform to tap into new markets and deliver long-term value.

To celebrate this milestone, SuperWalk and HashKey are hosting a special exchange event, including a limited-time Launchpool campaign with a 3,300,000 GRND prize pool. Users can stake GRND or HSK tokens to earn rewards during this four-day event, providing an opportunity to engage with the ecosystem and experience the platform’s offerings firsthand.

SuperWalk is a transformative 'Move-to-Earn' platform designed to reward physical activity with cryptocurrency incentives. By blending fitness and blockchain technology, SuperWalk empowers individuals to lead healthier lifestyles while participating in the evolving Web3 ecosystem. It is redefining digital wellness by seamlessly integrating real-world activity with decentralized finance solutions.

