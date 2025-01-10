Emotional AI Market Research Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Focus on Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Customer Services, Gaming, and Healthcare

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emotional AI Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Emotional AI market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 11.73% to account for US$7.655 billion by 2030 from US$4.397 billion in 2025.



An emotional AI is an AI solution that has the capability to understand human facial expressions and vocal tone and interact accordingly. This AI solution has the capability to detect human emotions through texts, audio, and video. It is set to play a crucial role in the global automation of various industries, like healthcare, automotive, gaming, and entertainment, among others.





In the healthcare industry, emotional AI solutions can act as an impartial tool to detect multiple disorders like anxiety, depression, and bipolar diseases. It also has the capability to detect autism spectrum disorder, a disease related to the development of the brain.



Growing demand for autonomous vehicles



Emotional AI is sure to play an important role in the automotive industry. In the industry, it can be embedded in completely autonomous vehicles to achieve the complete safety and security of the driver and passenger. In autonomous vehicles, emotional AI can detect the emotional stress and discomfort of the driver and passenger and can overtake the operation on its own.



The increasing demand for autonomous vehicles in the global market is sure to propel the global demand for emotional AI. Tesla, the US-based automotive manufacturer, is one of the global leaders in offering autonomous vehicles to the global population. According to the company, the demand for their Model 3 and Model Y, one of the best-performing autonomous vehicles, has increased in the past few years. According to the annual report published by the company, the total delivery of its Model 3 and Y vehicles was about 1.247 million in 2022, which increased to about 1.739 million in 2023



Emotional AI market Geographical outlooks



The United States in North America is expected to hold significant shares of the Emotional AI market.



The United States market for emotional AI is expected to grow significantly in the projected period owing to the strong adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) among various end-users such as healthcare, media, retail, and finance, among others. This technology can also be used for content personalization, employee well-being, and customer engagement.



Moreover, the rising trend for automation, coupled with the high penetration of companies in the country is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. Additionally, rising product launches in the emotional AI market in the United States are one of the major reasons for market growth in the projected period



According to Goldman Sachs, the investment in artificial intelligence is expected to propel in the projected period, owing to the increasing attention on generative AI. Additionally, as per the company estimates AI investment is expected to be at its peak and reach 2.5% to 4% of the GDP, and for the United States it is expected to be at 1.5% to 2%, due to the presence of large players like Microsoft, and Google among others.



Moreover, Goldman Sachs, one of the leading investment banking, investment management, and securities firms forecasted that the world's AI investment will be US$132.12 billion in 2024 with the United States and China being the largest contributor. It is expected the United States will invest US$68.14 billion in artificial intelligence in 2024, and China is expected to invest US$24.66 billion in the same year.



Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Entropik Tech

IBM Corporation

Amazon Inc.

Hopelab

Emotibot (Zhujian Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.)

Affectiva

Addlink Technology

MorphCast

Uniphore

Imentiv

iMotions A/S

Realeyes

Noldus Information Technology BV

SmartEye

Woebot Health

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Customer Services

Gaming

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lv4qyg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment