Cell Sorting Industry Trends and Revenue Forecast: A $682 Million Global Landscape by 2034

The global cell sorting market size was estimated to be USD 273.6 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 682.2 Million by 2034 with a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow due to factors such as the increasing need for personalized medicine, technological advancements, expanding applications in clinical and research settings, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and regulatory support for advanced cell therapies.







One of the key factors fueling the growth of the global cell sorting market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly HIV and cancer.? As reported by UNAIDS, nearly 40 million individuals were living with HIV in 2023, with approximately 1.3 million new infections documented within that year. This concerning rise in HIV cases underscores the pressing need for effective diagnostic and therapeutic approaches. Cell sorting technologies are instrumental in this regard, as they are vital for quantifying and characterizing infected cells. By allowing researchers and clinicians to isolate specific cell populations, these technologies significantly enhance our understanding of disease mechanisms and contribute to the development of targeted therapies, thereby propelling the expansion of the cell sorting market.



By product, the reagents and consumables segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cell sorting market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for specialized materials needed for accurate cell sorting processes and the ongoing research and clinical applications requiring high-quality reagents. For instance, in April 2024, BD introduced the BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter, which makes it possible for scientists all over the world to easily separate desired cells and validate intricate biological findings. Additionally, the cell sorting services segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for outsourcing cell sorting procedures and the increasing need for specialized expertise in handling complex sorting tasks in research and clinical settings.



By technology, the fluorescence-based droplet cell sorting (FACS) technology segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cell sorting market in 2023 owing to the high precision, speed, and efficiency of this technique in isolating specific cell populations for research and clinical applications. For instance, BD introduced the world's first spectral cell sorter with high-speed cell imaging in May 2023. Additionally, the magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS) technology segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of this method for its simplicity, high efficiency, and ability to isolate specific cell types without the need for complex instrumentation.



By application, the research applications segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cell sorting market in 2023 owing to the growing investment in scientific research and the increasing need for precise cell isolation in various fields, including cancer research, immunology, and stem cell studies. For instance, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. hired Jon DiVincenzo as President and Chief Operating Officer in August 2024, succeeding Andy Last, who retired. DiVincenzo brings over thirty years of expertise in the life science and clinical diagnostics industries. Additionally, the clinical applications segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, particularly in personalized medicine and cancer treatment, which require precise cell sorting technologies.



By end-user, the research institutions segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cell sorting market in 2023 owing to the significant funding for research initiatives and the increasing focus on innovative studies that require advanced cell sorting technologies. For instance, Sony introduced the FP7000 Spectral Cell Sorter in October 2023. This high-parameter sorter can accommodate up to 6 lasers and 182 detectors, making it possible for researchers to identify and arrange cell populations with intricate panels and various nozzle sizes all over the world. Additionally, the medical schools and academic institutions segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding emphasis on research and training in cellular biology and biotechnology, coupled with increased funding and collaborations for innovative research projects.



North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, significant investment in research and development, and advanced healthcare infrastructure supporting cell sorting. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising research activities, and growing demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions in emerging economies. For instance, Deepcell introduced a Benchtop REM-I Platform, an AI-powered single cell analysis platform, in May 2023. This technology allows for scalable single cell imaging, high-dimensional analysis, and cell sorting, providing previously unheard-of insights into cell biology.



