Liquid Youth Nutrition and Wildside Online Partner to Promote the 19th Annual Liquid Youth 13.1 Fort Lauderdale Running Festival on November 9, 2025. Register Now!

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Youth Nutrition, a leader in premium collagen beverage products, and Wildside Online Inc., a globally recognized multi-sport events management company, are proud to announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership to promote and organize the 19th Annual Liquid Youth 13.1 Fort Lauderdale Running Festival. This partnership focuses on Wildside Online’s expertise in world-class event management and Liquid Youth Nutrition's mission to improve health, beauty, and athletic performance through premium collagen peptides, beverages, and powders. The 19th Annual Liquid Youth 13.1 Fort Lauderdale Running Festival will take place on November 9, 2025, and is currently accepting registrations and promises to be a landmark event, drawing participants nationwide. Liquid Youth will be handing out free samples of its refreshing and novel Collagen Water beverages and swag to all runners at the event! You can order Liquid Youth Collagen Water on the website.

A Synergistic Partnership to Support Runner Wellness

Liquid Youth Nutrition is at the forefront of beverage science, focusing on premium collagen peptides. Traditionally used for health and beauty, ongoing research highlights collagen peptides benefits in reducing joint pain and improving flexibility. This is particularly beneficial for runners, who often experience knee, hip, and ankle issues. Athletes can incorporate collagen peptides into their daily routine to support overall health, especially the joints.

“Wildside Online’s founder and CEO Josh Stern’s expertise in race event management and his proven ability to create world-class experiences for athletes make this partnership a natural fit,” said Dr. Lance Li, founder and CEO of Liquid Youth Nutrition. Josh Stern states, “Combining my leadership with Liquid Youth’s innovative collagen peptide beverages allows us to deliver an unmatched level of support for runners on and off the racecourse. We are setting a new standard for athlete wellness and performance. Unlike traditional powders, Liquid Youth™ Sparkling Collagen Water beverages are packaged in 12 oz cans, are sugar-free, and contain 11 grams of premium collagen peptides in each can.”

This strategic partnership between Liquid Youth Nutrition and Wildside Online marks a significant step toward promoting a holistic approach to athlete wellness and beauty. By combining expertise in event management with a focus on innovative premium collagen peptide beverages, Liquid Youth and Wildside Online are focused on empowering athletes to reach their full potential while prioritizing their long-term health, wellness, and beauty.

About Liquid Youth Nutrition:

At Liquid Youth™, we are dedicated to wellness innovation, offering delicious and effective premium collagen peptide products to rejuvenate skin, hair, nails, and joints. Our commitment to clean, conscious nutrition means all our products are non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, and free from artificial additives. Our mission is to empower individuals to rejuvenate their youth from within. Liquid Youth™ is dedicated to developing products that taste as good as they make you feel.

For media inquiries, please contact us at info@myliquidyouth.com. For more information, visit myliquidyouth.com or follow us on social media: @myliquidyouth and @liquidyouthnutrition.

About Wildside Online Inc.:

Wildside Online Inc. is a leading multi-sport event management company with over 30 years of experience. Known for its comprehensive in-house services and cutting-edge technology, Wildside Online delivers exceptional events worldwide. Wildside Online’s founder and CEO, Josh Stern, is a leader in the event management industry with over 30 years of experience organizing and promoting fitness and running events.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21b33a41-70a2-4973-917c-01a36027d53a