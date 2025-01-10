Big Data Security Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030, Focus on AWS, Centrify, Check Point Software, Cloudera, Gemalto, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hortonworks, IBM, Imperva, McAfee

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big Data Security - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Big Data Security was estimated at US$72.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$83.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the Big Data security market is driven by several influential factors, including the exponential increase in data volumes, evolving cyber threats, regulatory compliance demands, and the adoption of Big Data analytics across industries. Organizations are generating and storing unprecedented amounts of data due to the rise of digital transformation, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and advanced analytics practices, all of which require robust security solutions to protect sensitive information.



The sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks have escalated, with threats like ransomware, insider breaches, and advanced persistent threats (APTs) increasingly targeting Big Data environments, prompting organizations to invest in proactive security solutions. Regulatory compliance requirements, such as GDPR, CCPA, and other global data protection laws, have placed stringent demands on companies to implement comprehensive data security measures, fueling the need for advanced tools and services that help meet these standards. Another critical driver is the growing reliance on cloud platforms, which, while offering scalability and flexibility, also introduce unique security challenges.



As more companies migrate to cloud environments, demand for cloud-specific Big Data security solutions has surged. Consumer awareness regarding data privacy has also influenced market growth, as customers increasingly favor businesses that prioritize data security and transparency. Additionally, the advent of artificial intelligence and machine learning in cybersecurity has expanded the capabilities of threat detection and response, enhancing the appeal of Big Data security solutions that leverage these advanced technologies to stay ahead of cyber threats. Collectively, these drivers are fueling a robust expansion in the Big Data security market, as businesses seek comprehensive solutions to protect their most valuable digital assets.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Software Component segment, which is expected to reach US$54.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 1.6%. The Services Component segment is also set to grow at 2.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $19.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.1% CAGR to reach $18.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Big Data Security Market such as Amazon Web Services, Centrify Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cloudera, Inc., Gemalto NV and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 79 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $72.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $83.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Big Data Security - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Cybersecurity Threats Drive Growth in Big Data Security Market

Here`s How Advances in AI and Machine Learning Enhance Threat Detection in Big Data Environments

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Big Data Expands Need for Robust Cloud Security Measures

Rising Demand for Real-Time Monitoring and Anomaly Detection Supports Data Security Infrastructure

Increasing Use of Encryption Technologies Enhances Security of Big Data Repositories

Here`s How Access Control Solutions Protect Sensitive Data in Big Data Ecosystems

Focus on Reducing Data Breach Risks Fuels Adoption of Behavioral Analytics in Big Data Security

Advancements in Identity and Access Management Improve Security in Big Data Applications

Growing Need for Secure Data Analytics Supports Demand for End-to-End Data Protection

Here`s How Zero-Trust Security Frameworks Enhance Big Data Security Posture

Increasing Use of Blockchain Technology Supports Data Integrity and Verifiability in Big Data

Focus on Network Security and Endpoint Protection Drives Demand for Integrated Security Solutions

Rising Need for Data Masking and Obfuscation Tools Expands Big Data Security Applications

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS Some of the 13 companies featured in this Global Big Data Security Market report include:

Amazon Web Services

Centrify Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cloudera, Inc.

Gemalto NV

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hortonworks Inc.

IBM Corporation

Imperva, Inc.

Mcafee, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mfb68x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment