Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market to Cross $12.3 Billion in Revenues by 2035, Dominated by Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Honeywell Life Sciences, and Abbott Laboratories

The global digital breast tomosynthesis market is estimated to be USD 3.03 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.37 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 13.63% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will grow due to rising breast cancer prevalence, benefits over traditional mammography, increased awareness and screening programs, technological advancements, and rising demand in emerging markets.







In 2023, GE Healthcare introduced the MyBreastAI suite, representing a breakthrough in breast cancer diagnostics. This advanced tool is designed to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of radiologists by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze complex digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) images. The solution simplifies workflows and helps address challenges such as interpreting dense breast tissue and managing large volumes of imaging data. It enables earlier and more precise detection of breast cancer, supporting improved patient outcomes. This launch underscores GE Healthcare's dedication to integrating cutting-edge AI technology into medical imaging, paving the way for advancements in diagnostic accuracy and efficiency in clinical practice.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of advanced diagnostic technologies, significant government funding for breast cancer screening programs, and the presence of major market players. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of breast cancer, increasing awareness about early detection, growing healthcare investments, and the rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies like India and China. For instance, the American Cancer Society journal stated in January 2024 that the Southeast Asian region is predicted to see 61.7% more fatalities from breast cancer by 2040. This is probably going to increase the rate at which digital breast tomosynthesis is adopted in this area.



By component, the hardware segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global digital breast tomosynthesis market in 2024 owing to the widespread adoption of advanced DBT machines, high initial costs of equipment, and continuous upgrades in imaging technology. For instance, Siemens Healthineers' MAMMOMAT B. brilliant mammography system was approved by the U.S. FDA under 510(k) in April 2024. Additionally, the software segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for automated image analysis, enhanced workflow management, and the rising demand for cloud-based diagnostic solutions.



By technology, the standalone 3D systems segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global digital breast tomosynthesis market in 2024 owing to the growing preference for advanced, dedicated 3D imaging systems that provide enhanced diagnostic accuracy and better visualization of dense breast tissue. For instance, TGH Imaging extended the use of its Hologic Genius 3D mammography in May 2023 to provide precise breast cancer detection in 18 centers throughout 4 counties. Additionally, the 2D/3D combination systems segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its versatility in offering both 2D and 3D imaging capabilities, which cater to diverse diagnostic needs and improve cost-effectiveness for healthcare providers.



By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis market in 2024 owing to the large-scale adoption of DBT systems in hospitals for screening and diagnostic purposes, high patient inflow, and well-established infrastructure. For instance, as of June 2023, around 87% of U.S. FDA-certified mammography facilities in the United States had at least one DBT system installed. Additionally, the diagnostics laboratories segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding network of specialized imaging centers, increasing demand for outpatient diagnostic services, and growing investment in advanced imaging technologies by private facilities.



Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market Analysis & Forecast by Component 2024 - 2035

Hardware

Software

Services

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market Analysis & Forecast by Technology 2024 - 2035

2D/3D Combination Systems

Standalone 3D Systems

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2024 - 2035

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Others

