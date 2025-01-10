|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|01/15/2025
|01/15/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|6,748
|6,122
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.660
|/
|7.640
|102.970
|/
|6.600
|Total Number of Bids Received
|37
|32
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|8,748
|6,872
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|31
|27
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|31
|27
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.660
|/
|7.640
|102.970
|/
|6.600
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.870
|/
|7.540
|103.350
|/
|6.550
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.660
|/
|7.640
|102.970
|/
|6.600
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.749
|/
|7.600
|103.145
|/
|6.570
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.870
|/
|7.540
|103.350
|/
|6.550
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.586
|/
|7.680
|102.750
|/
|6.630
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.720
|/
|7.610
|103.112
|/
|6.580
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.30
|1.12
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management