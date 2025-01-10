Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 01/15/202501/15/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 6,7486,122
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.660/7.640102.970/6.600
Total Number of Bids Received 3732
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8,7486,872
Total Number of Successful Bids 3127
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 3127
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.660/7.640102.970/6.600
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.870/7.540103.350/6.550
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.660/7.640102.970/6.600
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.749/7.600103.145/6.570
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.870/7.540103.350/6.550
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.586/7.680102.750/6.630
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.720/7.610103.112/6.580
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.301.12