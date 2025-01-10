$39.58 Bn Laboratory Consumables Market Assessment by Product, Application, End-User and Region - Forecast to 2035

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Consumables Market by Product, by Application, by End-User, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.



The global laboratory consumables market is estimated to be USD 15.86 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 39.58 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 8.67% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will be driven by developments in biotechnology and healthcare, increased R&D spending, technological advancements, and growing investments in emerging markets.







Continued investments in academic research, particularly in life sciences and medical fields, significantly drive the demand for a wide range of laboratory consumables. These products are essential for supporting biomanufacturing, drug discovery, and diagnostics. For instance, in October 2023, the Government of Canada announced a USD 22.25 million investment from the Strategic Innovation Fund to strengthen domestic biomanufacturing supply chains. This funding, part of a USD 88.21 million project by Pharmascience Inc., reflects a growing emphasis on research and innovation infrastructure, further fueling the need for high-quality laboratory consumables across academic and industrial sectors.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established research infrastructure, significant investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D, and the presence of leading market players driving the demand for laboratory consumables. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid expansion of healthcare and research infrastructure, increasing government funding for life sciences research, and the growing presence of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing hubs in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. For instance, Haier Biomedical demonstrated its resolve to broaden and improve the scope of smart laboratory solution scenarios in January 2023 when it acquired Suzhou Kangsheng. The latest acquisition represents Haier Biomedical's calculated decision to expand the range of smart laboratory application solutions and incorporate disposable laboratory plastic consumables into its business portfolio.



By product, the vials and containers segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global laboratory consumables market in 2024. This was due to the rising demand for high-quality storage solutions for biological samples and reagents, driven by increased research and diagnostic activities globally. For instance, Sartorius, a division of The Life Science Group, introduced the newest model in their line of electronic pipettes, the Picus 2 Electronic Pipette, in October 2023. The Picus 2 sets a new standard for efficiency with its improved connectivity and exceptional performance, enabling accurate and repeatable dispensing in quality control and biopharmaceutical applications. Additionally, the pipettes and tips segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of automated liquid handling systems and growing research in molecular biology and genomics.



By application, the clinical diagnostics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global laboratory consumables market in 2024, owing to the surge in diagnostic testing due to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, as well as advancements in diagnostic technologies. For instance, 3M declared in March 2023 that it will invest USD 146.0 million to increase its capacity in biopharma filtration technology. In addition to upgrading facilities and equipment, this investment will create 60 full-time jobs at 3M's European manufacturing facilities. Particularly noteworthy investments are made in cutting-edge fields including wearable medical technology, surgical instruments, and diagnostics. Additionally, the pharma & biopharma manufacturing segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its growing reliance on consumables for quality control, process optimization, and high-throughput screening in drug development.



By end-user, the academic and research institutes segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global laboratory consumables market in 2024, owing to the continued investments in life sciences and medical research, supported by government and private funding. For instance, Hamilton unveiled ZEUS X1, their most recent invention, in May 2024. This innovative system, which combines Hamilton's cutting-edge CO-RE II technology with ground-breaking air displacement pipetting technology, is made for simple OEM integration. Additionally, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the expanding R&D pipeline, rising demand for innovative therapies, and significant investment in biopharmaceutical innovation.



Report Scope

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Merck KGaA BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Eppendorf AG Corning Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. PerkinElmer, Inc. Sartorius AG VWR International LLC (part of Avantor, Inc.) Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (now part of Merck Group) Qiagen N.V. Fisher Scientific (part of Thermo Fisher Scientific) Hamilton Company Waters Corporation

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirements

Laboratory Consumables Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Pipettes & Tips

Vials & Containers

Petri Dishes & Plates

Test Tubes & Racks

Centrifuge Tubes

Filtration Products & Accessories

Bags & Wraps

Beakers & Flasks

Syringes & Needles

Others

Laboratory Consumables Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Clinical Diagnostics

Pharma & Biopharma Manufacturing

Life Science Research

Environmental Testing

Forensic Science

Others

Laboratory Consumables Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $39.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

