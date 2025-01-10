Growth Trends in the Machine Vision (MV) Camera Market, 2025-2029: Increasing Adoption for Medical and Life Science Research

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Vision (MV) Camera Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The machine vision (MV) camera market is forecasted to grow by USD 2.01 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. This report on the machine vision (MV) camera market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand in non-industrial sectors, increasing adoption of machine vision systems for medical and life science research, and increased demand for vision-guided industrial robots in Asia-Pacific.



The machine vision (MV) camera market is segmented as below:

By Platform

PC based camera

Smart camera

Wireless camera

Wearable camera

By Type

Line scan

Area scan

3D scan cameras

By Region

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the augmented demand for smart cameras as one of the prime reasons driving the machine vision (MV) camera market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of integrated industry 4.0 and quality 4.0 with IoT and technical advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This covers the following areas:

Machine Vision (MV) Camera Market sizing

Machine Vision (MV) Camera Market forecast

Machine Vision (MV) Camera Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading machine vision (MV) camera market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Adimec Advanced Image Systems B.V.

Alpha MOS

AMETEK Inc.

Banner Engineering Corp.

Basler AG

Baumer Holding AG

Cognex Corp.

Datalogic S.p.A.

Decision Technology LLC

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Intel Corp.

JAI AS

Keyence Corp.

National Instruments Corp.

OMRON Corp.

SICK AG

Sony Group Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

TKH Group N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzdhm3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.