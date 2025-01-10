Apellis Announces Keli Walbert to Join the Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that Keli Walbert will join the Apellis Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Walbert brings more than two decades of biopharmaceutical commercial leadership experience to the Board.

“We are delighted to welcome Keli to the Apellis Board of Directors,” said Cedric Francois, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder, Apellis. “Keli has a proven track record of successfully bringing novel medicines to patients as well as a respected reputation among industry leaders for her strategic thinking and innovation. Her deep commercial expertise will be invaluable as we continue to reach more patients with geographic atrophy and prepare for a potential launch in C3G and IC-MPGN.”

Ms. Walbert most recently served as executive vice president, U.S. commercial, at Horizon Therapeutics, where she was responsible for driving commercial strategy and organizational development for more than 10 marketed brands across nephrology, ophthalmology, and rare disease, among other therapeutic areas. Prior to this position, Ms. Walbert held numerous roles of increasing responsibility at Horizon, including leading the launch of the blockbuster medicine TEPEZZA for thyroid eye disease. Before joining Horizon, Ms. Walbert held leadership roles at AbbVie, American Medical Association, Abbott, and United Healthcare.

“It is an honor to join this exceptional leadership team at Apellis and support the company’s mission to deliver life-changing therapies for some of the world’s most challenging diseases,” said Ms. Walbert. “I am inspired by the company’s scientific innovation and commitment to patients, and I look forward to leveraging my experience as we work to bring these important therapies to those in need.”

Ms. Walbert has received numerous awards and recognitions including the Luminary Award from the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association and the MM+M Women of Distinction Award. She received a master’s degree from Northwestern University and a bachelor of the arts degree from University of Louisville.

Ms. Walbert’s appointment expands the Board to seven directors, six of whom are independent.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Apellis Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Apellis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2024 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 5, 2024 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



