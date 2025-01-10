Connected Gym Equipment Market Research Report 2025-2029: Global and Country-Level Market Analysis for Cardiovascular and Strength Training Equipment

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Gym Equipment Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The connected gym equipment market is forecasted to grow by USD 10.16 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 42.4% during the forecast period. The report on the connected gym equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing smartphone penetration and growing demand for connected gym services, premium pricing of connected devices owing to value-added features, and technological advances in connected gym equipment.



The connected gym equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

By End-user

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the compatibility with different mobile operating systems as one of the prime reasons driving the connected gym equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of smart fitness wear in gym centers and collaborations between vendors and other tech companies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report covers the following areas:

Connected Gym Equipment Market sizing

Connected Gym Equipment Market forecast

Connected Gym Equipment Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading connected gym equipment market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Blue Goji Corp.

Body Solid Inc.

BowFlex

Clmbr

Core Health and Fitness LLC

Draper Inc.

EGYM Inc.

FightCamp

Hydrow

Icon Health and Fitness Inc.

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Les Mills International Ltd.

Life Fitness

MYXfitness LLC

Nortus Fitness

Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc.

Peloton Interactive Inc

TECHNOGYM S.p.A.

Tonal Systems Inc.

True Fitness Technology Inc.



