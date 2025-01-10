Glass Tableware Industry Trends and Market Opportunities to 2029: Emergence of Smart and Connected Glassware to Drive Demand, with Online Sales Channels Experiencing High Growth

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glass Tableware Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The glass tableware market is forecasted to grow by USD 2.23 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The report on the glass tableware market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advancements in glass production techniques, rising popularity of artisanal and handcrafted glass tableware, and growing sales of glass tableware via online platforms.



The glass tableware market is segmented as below:

By Product

Beverageware

Dinnerware

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Region

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the rising popularity of themed and seasonal tableware as one of the prime reasons driving the glass tableware market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in adoption of recycled glass in Europe and emergence of smart and connected glassware will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the glass tableware market covers the following areas:

Glass Tableware Market sizing

Glass Tableware Market forecast

Glass Tableware Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass tableware market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Anchor Hocking LLC

Anhui Deli Household Glass Co. Ltd.

Arc Distribution UK Ltd.

Bormioli Luigi S.p.A.

Borosil Ltd.

Corelle Brands LLC

DIBBERN GmbH

Fiskars Group

Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

Kavalierglass AS

Krosno Glass SA

La Rochere SAS

LaOpala RG Ltd.

LEERDAM CRISAL GLASS

Lenox Corp.

Libbey Inc.

Ocean Glass Public Co. Ltd.

Steelite International Ltd.

Termisil Glass Sp z o o

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrir7z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.